Beyond education loans: Students turn to crypto, forex, freelancing to fund foreign degrees

As international tuition and living costs climb, Indian students are turning to unconventional ways to fund their education dreams. Beyond loans and scholarships, many are now exploring crypto trading, forex markets, and online freelancing to manage expenses abroad.

“While traditional avenues like scholarships, loans, and family support still play a big role, students today are taking charge of their finances in new ways,” said Ritika Gupta, CEO & Counsellor at AAera Consultants. “These new-age methods are no longer fringe, they're becoming mainstream among digitally native students.”

Higher education is a critical turning point, offering specialised skills, career advancement, and global exposure. Gupta noted that financial independence is increasingly seen as part of this journey. “Taking education loans is becoming a practical choice that helps students gain a sense of financial responsibility early on. Parents are supportive because they see it as an investment in their child’s future.”

This shift is backed by strong data. In 2024, over 13 lakh Indian students pursued education overseas — up from 4.5 lakh in 2017, a staggering 189% increase in seven years. Parallelly, India’s education loan portfolio grew from Rs 95,000 crore in FY20 to Rs 2.1 lakh crore by December FY24, marking a 220% surge.

Gupta said this rise reflects not only ambition but growing awareness about diverse financing tools. “Families today must take a collaborative and well-informed approach to fund education, balancing risk and opportunity wisely,” she said.

Investing in cryptos, forex

Among the fastest-growing trends is cryptocurrency. “Many students start small—investing via platforms like Binance, WazirX, or Coinbase. Some even manage to cover part of their tuition through crypto gains,” said Gupta. While she acknowledged its volatility, she pointed out that the experience builds real-world financial literacy.

Forex trading is another rising side hustle. “Students use platforms like MetaTrader to track currency movements and test trading strategies. It’s not a shortcut to easy money—it takes time and discipline—but those who stick with it can turn it into a consistent source of income,” she explained.

Freelancing, however, remains the most stable and widely adopted model. “Students are monetising skills in writing, coding, tutoring, and design. Platforms like Fiverr and Upwork let them work around class schedules while building impressive portfolios,” Gupta said.

She believes this signals a larger generational shift. “Today’s students aren’t just learners. They’re earners, investors, and digital entrepreneurs. They’re redefining what it means to be financially prepared for global education.”

Gupta also stressed the need for financial literacy: “Students must understand the risks behind every option. With proper guidance and planning, these tools can empower them, not overwhelm them.”