Indian schools in UAE announce early Spring Break for students from March 9 to 22 after calendar changes

Several schools in the United Arab Emirates that follow the Indian curriculum have altered their academic calendars, leading to an earlier break for students this year. The revised schedule places the holiday period from March 9 to March 22, with classes expected to restart on March 23.

School administrators said the decision was taken after reviewing academic timelines and the regional situation. They added that exams and other academic requirements have been completed according to plan, ensuring that the revised schedule does not disrupt learning or result preparation.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Exams completed before revised break

For most schools following the Indian curriculum, examinations for both primary and secondary classes began on February 16 and concluded by March 6. In some cases, assessments scheduled during the final week were conducted online so that students could complete their exams without disruption.

School leaders have said teachers will continue to work remotely during this period to evaluate answer sheets and prepare final results. They have also assured parents that academic continuity and assessment timelines will remain intact despite the schedule change.

Spring holiday announced across UAE

Separately, the UAE Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research have officially declared a spring break for students as well as teaching and administrative staff. The holiday period runs from March 9 to March 22, covering both public and private schools as well as universities in the country.

Advertisement

وزارة التربية والتعليم ووزارة التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي تعلنان عن إجازة الربيع للطلبة والكادر التربوي والإداري للمدارس والجامعات على مستوى الدولة pic.twitter.com/jyj0M51gJw — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) March 4, 2026

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed board examinations scheduled on March 9 and 10 for Class 10 and Class 12 students in several Gulf countries. The affected regions include Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

This is the fourth time CBSE board exams in these locations have been postponed due to the ongoing war situation in the Middle East. The board said it will reassess the situation on March 10 before deciding on examinations scheduled from March 12 onwards.