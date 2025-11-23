Looking beyond American universities: Indian graduate enrolment dips 9.5% in US

Indian graduate enrolments in the US have fallen sharply, with a 9.5% drop in the number of Indian students joining master's and doctoral programmes in 2024-25, according to consultants who analysed the latest Open Doors Report 2025.

Study-abroad advisers told ET that tighter visa rules, increased scrutiny of students' social media accounts and better opportunities in Canada, West Asia and Europe pushed many applicants to look beyond American universities.

The Open Doors report, funded by the US Department of State, showed 177,892 Indian graduates enrolling for master's and doctoral programmes in 2024-25, down from 196,567 in 2023-24.

Piyush Kumar, regional director for South Asia, Canada, Latin America and Mauritius at IDP Education, said that the closure of US visa consulates in India earlier this year played a role. "During this period, consulates temporarily halted processing. High visa rejections also contributed to the decline, along with limited visa slot availability," he said.

Despite the slide in graduate enrolments, the report recorded a 9% increase in the total number of Indian students in the US in 2024-25 - an uptick driven almost entirely by OPT (optional practical training) participation, which jumped 47.3%.

In all, there were 363,019 Indian students in the US last year, including undergraduates, graduates, non-degree students, those on OPT and those already present before Donald Trump’s presidency.

"The growth in Indian students in the US is almost entirely due to a sharp rise in OPT participation, not an increase in students enrolling in US universities," Ankit Mehra, co-founder of education loan platform GyanDhan, was quoted as saying by ET.

According to consultants, new F-1 student visas issued to Indians have been falling for two years. Advisers said Indian students are either deferring plans or actively comparing US options with emerging alternatives.

With Fall 2026 admissions now underway, consultants expect subdued demand.

