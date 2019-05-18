Lok Sabha Election 2019 Timeline: Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa recuses himself from EC meets over clean chit to PM Modi

19:08 IST Modi govt introduced new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes after demonetisation to 'buy votes': Chandrababu Naidu TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attacked the Modi government, alleging that there has been a misuse of electoral bonds and new Rs 2000 and Rs 500 notes were introduced after demonetisation to "buy votes". (PTI)

18:51 IST SPSP Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar asks supporters to thrash BJP workers with shoes Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has asked his supporters to thrash ruling party workers with shoes if they spread misinformation, prompting the senior coalition partner to suggest that the EC should take note. Last month, Rajbhar submitted his resignation from the Yogi Adityanath's BJP-led ministry, but it is yet to be accepted. (PTI)

17:27 IST Revised auto-rickshaw fares to be implemented after poll code ends The revised fares on auto-rickshaws approved by the Delhi government in March will be notified and implemented soon after the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election ends, officials said.

The Transport Department officials of the Delhi government said preparations are being made so that fare metres are smoothly calibrated and the revised fares could be charged by auto-rickshaw drivers.



The Delhi government on March 8 had approved recommendations of a committee for hike of Rs 1.5 per km in existing rate of Rs 8 per km for around 90,000 autos playing on the city roads.



17:25 IST UP: PM Modi to seek re-election in final phase of polling Voting will be held on Sunday for 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking re-election from Varanasi. Polling will be held in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj (SC).



Union minister Manoj Sinha, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey are seeking re-election from Ghazipur and Chandauli, respectively. The BJP is contesting 11 Lok Sabha seats in this phase, while its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) is contesting Mirzapur, currently held by Union minister Anupriya Patel, and Robertsganj.









17:19 IST EC issues notice to Sunny Deol for 'violating' poll code



The Election Commission has issued a notice to BJP candidate from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. Poll officials took serious note of a public meeting held by Deol in Pathankot on Friday night, after the silent period came in force.

They also found that a loud speaker was used in the public meeting in which around 200 people were present. In the notice, it was pointed out that by holding a public meeting during the silent period, Deol has violated the model code of conduct.



Election campaign is completely banned 48 hours before the polling process. Polling in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held Sunday. Deol is pitted against Congress's Sunil Jakhar from the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency.



17:14 IST I will be assassinated like Indira Gandhi, BJP after my life: Kejriwal



Alleging that the BJP was after his life, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal Saturday claimed that he will be assassinated like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by his personal security officer. "The BJP would get me murdered by my own PSO (Personal Security Officer) one day like Indira Gandhi. My own security officers report to BJP," Kejriwal told a news channel in Punjab. "The BJP is after my life, they will murder me one day," he added. Kejriwal was in Punjab to campaign for his party which is contesting on all seats in the state.



17:11 IST PM Modi trekked 2 kms to the cave to meditate: Sources According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi trekked 2 kms to the cave and on request of media allowed cameras to make initial visuals. PM will begin his meditation in a few hours which will last till tomorrow morning. No media or personnel will be allowed in the vicinity of the cave.





17:08 IST PM Modi meditates at cave near Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditates at a holy cave near Kedarnath Shrine in Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditates at a holy cave near Kedarnath Shrine in Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/KbiDTqtwwE — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2019







14:55 IST Volunteers given training in Bihar to assist persons with disabilities in casting their votes "An Election accessible to all. 1714 volunteers given training in #Bihar to assist persons with disabilities in casting their vote," the EC tweeted.



An Election accessible to all!

1714 volunteers given training in #Bihar to assist persons with disabilities in casting their vote.#NoVoterToBeLeftBehind#GoVote#IndiaElections2019@socialpwds@senseindiapic.twitter.com/S7uBqqFt5c — Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 18, 2019







14:17 IST Election Commission' has become 'Election Omission: Randeep Singh Surjewala "Election Commission becomes a puppet of Modiji. Election Commission' has become 'Election Omission'. Nation has to count only 5 more days to overthrow the 5 years of Mal-Governance of Modi Government," said Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress Communications Chief.

????? ???? ??? ?????? ?? ????? ?? ??????? !



'Election Commission' has become 'Election Omission'



Nation has to count only 5 more days to overthrow the 5 years of Mal-Governance of Modi Government!



Our Statement on Modi Govt damaging & diminishing the functioning of EC:- pic.twitter.com/WOEE7QvWIs — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 18, 2019





