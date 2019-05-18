Lok Sabha Election 2019 Timeline: Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa recuses himself from EC meets over clean chit to PM Modi
18 May 2019
Lok Sabha Election 2019 Timeline: With just four days remaining to the final results of the Lok Sabha election 2019, Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa Saturday recused himself from the Election Commission (EC) meetings related to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations. Lavasa who is one of the three members of the EC has dissented over the poll body's clean chit to PM Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah. Lavasa reportedly has told the EC Chief Sunil Arora that 'participation in the deliberations of the Commission becomes meaningless' since his minority decisions 'go unrecorded'.
19:08 IST: TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attacked the Modi government, alleging that there has been a misuse of electoral bonds and new Rs 2000 and Rs 500 notes were introduced after demonetisation to "buy votes". (PTI)
18:51 IST: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has asked his supporters to thrash ruling party workers with shoes if they spread misinformation, prompting the senior coalition partner to suggest that the EC should take note. Last month, Rajbhar submitted his resignation from the Yogi Adityanath's BJP-led ministry, but it is yet to be accepted. (PTI)
17:25 IST: Voting will be held on Sunday for 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking re-election from Varanasi. Polling will be held in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj (SC).
Union minister Manoj Sinha, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey are seeking re-election from Ghazipur and Chandauli, respectively. The BJP is contesting 11 Lok Sabha seats in this phase, while its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) is contesting Mirzapur, currently held by Union minister Anupriya Patel, and Robertsganj.
Alleging that the BJP was after his life, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal Saturday claimed that he will be assassinated like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by his personal security officer. "The BJP would get me murdered by my own PSO (Personal Security Officer) one day like Indira Gandhi. My own security officers report to BJP," Kejriwal told a news channel in Punjab. "The BJP is after my life, they will murder me one day," he added. Kejriwal was in Punjab to campaign for his party which is contesting on all seats in the state.
According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi trekked 2 kms to the cave and on request of media allowed cameras to make initial visuals. PM will begin his meditation in a few hours which will last till tomorrow morning. No media or personnel will be allowed in the vicinity of the cave.
17:11 IST: According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi trekked 2 kms to the cave and on request of media allowed cameras to make initial visuals. PM will begin his meditation in a few hours which will last till tomorrow morning. No media or personnel will be allowed in the vicinity of the cave.
"Don't know what is he trying to say. Everyone has a right to vote whichever party he/she wants to vote. People of Delhi did not understand nor liked his governance model," Congress leader Sheila Dikshit told ANI. She was respoonding to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's reported remark "Muslim votes shifted to Congress in Delhi at last moment."
11:30 IST: "Don't know what is he trying to say. Everyone has a right to vote whichever party he/she wants to vote. People of Delhi did not understand nor liked his governance model," Congress leader Sheila Dikshit told ANI. She was respoonding to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's reported remark "Muslim votes shifted to Congress in Delhi at last moment."
As the campaigning for the final phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 came to a close Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi held separate press conferences in Delhi.
While, it was PM Modi's first ever press conference, he directed all questions to BJP Chief Amit Shah. The Prime Minister however said that BJP will return to power in 2019 and with a majority.
The Prime Minister also said that he was pained by Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments praising Nathuram Godse and he will never be able to forgive her. Meanwhile, Gandhi in his presser said that the Congress, BSP-SP are ideologically on the same page with aim to dislodge Modi.