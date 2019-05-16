Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi; calls him shameless, Amit Shah goonda

Kolkata Police constitutes Special Investigation Team (SIT) for investigation into the vandalism of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue at Vidyasagar College in Kolkata on 14th May. pic.twitter.com/iYt0KBNLPE

Kolkata Police constitutes Special Investigation Team (SIT) for probe into the vandalism of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue at Vidyasagar College in Kolkata on May 14.

BJP's Pragya Thakur says, "Apne sangathan BJP mein nishtha rakhti hun, uski karyakarta hun aur party ki line meri line hai." Earlier in the day, she had said "Nathuram Godse was, is and will remain a 'deshbhakt'." BJP has condemned her statement & asked her to apologise publicly pic.twitter.com/0bPJSsgPaL

Earlier today, she had said "Nathuram Godse was, is and will remain a 'deshbhakt'." Later, BJP has condemned her statement and asked her to apologise publicly.

Election Commission of India: Mithun Kumar Dey, SDPO Diamond Harbour (West Bengal) & Kaushik Das, Office In-Charge Amherst Street (West Bengal) stands relieved with immediate effect. Both the officers shall not be given any election related posts. pic.twitter.com/lOdaUlmc3R

Election Commission of India has relived Mithun Kumar Dey, SDPO Diamond Harbour (West Bengal), and Kaushik Das, Office In-Charge Amherst Street (West Bengal) with immediate effect. Both the officers shall not be given any election related posts.

"Go to the polling booths on May 19, no matter the hooliganism, and do not surrender your right to vote to anybody. Press the button that you want to. Your button is the reply to Didi's bullet," PM Modi said.

"Those who go to temples, gurudwaras and churches, those who had to come to India due to their religious practices, they don't have nothing to worry about. We will amend the citizenship law and will make you permanent residents of India," PM Modi said.

"Youths are being stuffed into jails for saying 'Jai Maa Kali' or ''Jai Shri Ram'. Daughters are being sent to prison over a mere joke. This will not go on. Once Modi government comes back into power on May 23, then the intruders will be dealt with," PM Modi said.

"Didi, everybody has the liberty to watch dreams. You have complete liberty to watch dreams of becoming the Prime Minister. But abusing our security personnel, using goons against them, has raised questions over your credibility," PM Modi said.

"Mamata Didi is making the mistake of believing that West Bengal is her personal property. Didi is abusing the Election Commission. She is abusing the electoral process and security forces. You are forgetting that these institutions have helped you in the past," PM Modi said.

19:10 IST PM takes dig at Mamata This election will be remembered for the attitude of Mamata towards democracy and the Constitution, PM Modi during his Dum Dum rally. "Several BJP workers were killed in here (West Bengal). Many workers were attacked. Their houses were burned down," the PM said.

18:58 IST This is my last public meeting in West Bengal during this election. I got the opportunity to interact with people from every corner of Bengal during the past 2-3 days. The support from West Bengal is unforgettable.

à¤à¤¸ à¤à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤µ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤¶à¥à¤à¤¿à¤® à¤¬à¤à¤à¤¾à¤² à¤®à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¯à¥ à¤à¤à¤¿à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤¸à¤­à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤¬à¥à¤¤à¥ 2-3 à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤¬à¤à¤à¤¾à¤² à¤à¥ à¤à¤ªà¥à¤ªà¥-à¤à¤ªà¥à¤ªà¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤²à¤¾à¤à¥à¤ à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤µ-à¤à¤¾à¤à¤µ, à¤¶à¤¹à¤°-à¤¶à¤¹à¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤®à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨ à¤ªà¤¶à¥à¤à¤¿à¤® à¤¬à¤à¤à¤¾à¤² à¤¨à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤µà¥ à¤ à¤µà¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤®à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯ à¤¹à¥: à¤ªà¥à¤à¤® à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥ #ApnaModiAayega — BJP (@BJP4India) May 16, 2019





18:55 IST PM Modi addresses rally in Dum Dum PM Narendra Modi attended an election rally in Dum Dum, West Bengal. PM Modi addresses public meeting in Dum Dum, West Bengal. Dial 9345014501 to listen LIVE. #ApnaModiAayegahttps://t.co/2RXrIPrfz0 — BJP (@BJP4India) May 16, 2019

18:45 IST Election Commission of India declares polls held on April 11 at 5 polling stations of the Chandragiri Assembly constituency and the Chittoor Parliamentary constituency of Andhra Pradesh as void. Re-polls will be held on May 19.

18:36 IST Yogi, Amit Shah campaign for Gorakhpur candidate Ravi Kishan BJP president Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned for BJP candidate from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan. Here's a glimpse of their roadshow in Gorakhpur:

Gorakhpur: BJP President Amit Shah campaigns for party's candidate from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also present. pic.twitter.com/g68dNJu6Wz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 16, 2019





18:23 IST Amit Shah holds roadshow in Gorakhpur With the 2019 Lok Sabha election coming to a head, Gorakhpur is heating up in this politically charged climate. The prestige of BJP CM Yogi Adityanath is at stake in the constituency



Today, BJP president Amit Shah held a massive roadshow in Gorakhpur. Here are the visuals:

Watch BJP National President Shri @AmitShah's massive roadshow in Gorakhpur, UP. #ApnaModiAayegahttps://t.co/wn3R9P8WO2 — BJP (@BJP4India) May 16, 2019





18:19 IST Gorakhpur becomes battle of prestige for Yogi Adityanath In the last phase of 2019 Lok Sabha Election, attention has shifted to Gorakhpur where the reputation of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is at stake. Winning back the seat from the Samajwadi Party (SP) is the biggest challenge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) where it had lost after 27 years in the 2018 bypolls. The high profile constituency is witnessing direct fight between Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan, who is contesting on BJP's ticket, and Rambhual Nishad, a former MLA and BSP-SP combine's candidate."I appeal to the people of Gorakhpur that it's very important to cast vote. It's a new Gorakhpur we have now where AIIMS has been constructed and facalities in the BRD medical college has also improved. We have opened sugar mill and fertiliser factory where jobs to the local youths will also be provided. In this election vote for the BJP because we are committed towards nation building" said Yogi Adityanath while campaigning for his party candidate.

18:03 IST Opposition leaders meet EC over ending election campaign in West Bengal Delhi: Opposition delegation met with EC over ending election campaign in West Bengal 24 hours early. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Congress says, "We did not receive a satisfactory response from the Election Commission." pic.twitter.com/mC4QpDlJQ0 — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019





Opposition delegation met with EC over ending election campaign in West Bengal 24 hours early. "We did not receive a satisfactory response from the Election Commission," Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said after the meeting.

à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¿à¤° à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤°à¤£à¤¾ à¤¸à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¤à¤à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤®à¤²à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤²à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤à¤¡à¤¼à¥à¤ à¤²à¥à¤ à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¯à¥à¥¤ à¤µà¥ à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¤à¥ à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤¡à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤



à¤²à¥à¤à¤¿à¤¨ à¤à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤ªà¤° à¤à¤¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤­à¤°à¥à¤¸à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤°à¤¾à¤¹à¥à¤² à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾ à¤à¤à¤¡ à¤à¤à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤, à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤¸à¥ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤à¤¡à¤¼à¥à¤à¥: à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤ à¤®à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¹ #ApnaModiAayegapic.twitter.com/2HU9sIr8YC — BJP (@BJP4India) May 16, 2019





"In the terror attacks inspired by Zakir Naik, hundreds of people were killed in Sri Lanka. He is afraid of returning to India during the reign of Modi government. But he has faith that Congress will not arrest him if it comes to power," Amit Shah said.



17:50 IST Prime Minister Modi in Mathurapur, West Bengal: Didi has resorted to threats, today in the morning I received the threat of being sent to jail. Yesterday I saw in media that didi had threatened to take over BJP's office, she is also threatening to take over homes of BJP workers. pic.twitter.com/TBT7GqgS5h — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019





"Didi has resorted to threats, today in the morning I received the threat of being sent to jail. Yesterday I saw in media that didi had threatened to take over BJP's office, she is also threatening to take over homes of BJP workers," PM Modi said during his Mathurapur rally.

17:48 IST PM Modi in Mathurapur,WB: TMC goons spread violence, they vandalised statue of Vidyasagar. CCTV cameras were installed there. The way the state govt erased evidences of Narada& Sarada scam, it is trying to remove evidence in the incident. I demand a strict action should be taken. pic.twitter.com/V1lc9fIR9x — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019





"TMC goons spread violence, they vandalised the statue of Vidyasagar. CCTV cameras were installed there. The way the state govt erased evidences of Narada and Sarada scam, it is trying to remove evidence in the incident. I demand strict action," PM Modi said Mathurapur, West Bengal.

17:45 IST NYAY will revive the economy: Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi in Patna, Bihar: Jaise tractor mein diesel dala jata hai waise hi NYAY yojana Hindustan ke arthvyavastha ke engine mein diesel ki tarah hogi, hum diesel daalenge, chaabi ghumange aur Hindustan ki arthvyavastha phir se chalu jo jaayegi, logon ko employment milega. pic.twitter.com/MAbcq8ngLJ — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019







"NYAY will be like fuel for the engine that is the Indian Economy. We will fill the fuel, turn the key and the Indian economy will be rejuvenated, people will get employment," Congress president Rahul Gandhi said during his speech in Patna, Bihar.

17:37 IST Digvijaya Singh, Congress LS candidate from Bhopal on Pragya Thakur's remarks: Modi ji, Amit Shah ji & the state BJP should give their statements & apologize to the nation. I condemn this statement, Nathuram Godse was a killer, glorifying him is not patriotism, it is sedition. pic.twitter.com/HWp3ZMzREZ — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019



"Modi ji, Amit Shah ji & the state BJP should give their statements & apologize to the nation. I condemn this statement, Nathuram Godse was a killer, glorifying him is not patriotism, it is sedition," Digvijay Singh, Congress candidate from Bhopal, commented on Pragya Thakur's statement praising Nathuram Godse.

16:36 IST BJP candidate Sunny Deol campaigns in Amritsar, Punjab BJP's Gurdaspur candidate Sunny Deol campaigns in Amritsar; all 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab will go to polls in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on 19th May, Sunday.

Punjab: BJP's Gurdaspur candidate Sunny Deol campaigns in Amritsar; all 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab will go to polls in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on 19th May, Sunday pic.twitter.com/jWJ03X2HNN — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019







16:24 IST India's soul is under attack by successors of Godse, the BJP govt: Randeep Surjewala "India's soul is under attack by successors of Godse, the BJP ruling dispensation.BJP leaders are describing the murderer of father of the nation as a true nationalist & declaring those who sacrificed their lives for nation like Hemant Karkare as anti-nationals," said Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

15:56 IST BJP does not agree with Pragya's statement: GVL Narasimha Rao "BJP does not agree with this statement, we condemn it. Party will ask her for clarification, she should apologise publicly for this statement," said GVL Narasimha Rao about Pragya Thakur's statement that Godse was and will always be a deshbhakt (patriot).



15:48 IST BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje asks Siddaramaiah to wear bangles "As a coordination chairman, he (Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah) is unable to keep his own legislators under his control. He cannot blame BJP for this. If you are not capable enough to keep your flock together and cannot deliver, then wear bangles," said BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje.



15:43 IST Remember, Modi defended Pragya Thakur: Asaduddin Owaisi Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the BJP for defending Nathuram Godse and asked people to keep in mind that they also defended Pragya Thakur.



Remember, @narendramodi has defended & endorsed Pragyaâs candidature



This is not a âlunatic fringeâ & is definitely not her âpersonal opinionâ, it is the BJP standing by Independent Indiaâs first terrorist. In few years, Sri Sri Godse will also be recommended with a Bharat Ratna https://t.co/2VVhc8xhQ3 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 16, 2019







15:37 IST People of Bengal won't beg before you (PM Modi): Mamata Banerjee West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticised PM Modi and said he could not make the Ram Temple in 5 years, how would he make the statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.



#WATCH WB CM Mamata Banerjee at Diamond Harbour: In last 5 years you (PM) couldn't make a Ram Temple and you want to make Vidyasagar's statue? People of Bengal won't beg before you. Your goonda neta came here & said 'Bangal kangal hai'. Are Bengalis kangal? Are Bengalis kangal? pic.twitter.com/mHSmBFWQLw — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019







15:33 IST EC has one set of rules for the Opposition, another for ruling party: MK Stalin MK Stalin took to Twitter to criticise the Election Commission and said that the body has one rule for the Opposition and another for the ruling party - BJP.



Ban on campaign in nine constituencies in #WestBengal. The EC has one set of rules for the Opposition and another for the ruling party. Highly condemnable.



The BJP follows a typical pattern. Vandalises Periyar statue in Tamil Nadu and Iswara Chandra Vidyasagar in West Bengal. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 16, 2019







15:06 IST PM Modi's promise to deposit Rs 15 lakhs in peoples' accounts a 'Chunaavi Jumla': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra "PM told you that he himself will deposit 15 lakh in your accounts and the President of the same party, after the elections said it was a 'chunaavi jumla', will you trust them again?" says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) during an election rally in Maharajganj, UP.

14:55 IST Nathuram Godse was a 'deshbhakt'; is a 'deshbhakt': Pragya Singh Thakur "Nathuram Godse was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections," says BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur.

#WATCH BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha Candidate Pragya Singh Thakur says 'Nathuram Godse was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections pic.twitter.com/4swldCCaHK — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019





14:44 IST Next govt will be formed non-BJP parties including Congress: P Chidambaram "After 6 phases of polling, it is absolutely clear that the next government will be formed by non-BJP parties including the Congress," Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram tweeted. After 6 phases of polling, it is absolutely clear that the next government will be formed by non-BJP parties including the Congress. â P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 16, 2019

14:37 IST BJP stealing EVMs, bribing voters: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee "I'm getting to know that BJP is trying to steal the EVMs from strong rooms and bribing voters to vote for them. I urge all of you to be vigilant till 23. We will honour the person who can get us evidence of BJP workers bribing voters," says Mamata Banerjee



14:35 IST Mamata goes Rahul way, says Chowidaar, people say chor hai West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today attacked PM Modi at a public rally in the state. The CM tore into the Prime Minister when she said "chowkidaar" and prompted people to say "chor hai."



14:15 IST Bengal has money to make Vidyasagar's statue, don't need PM Modi's alms: CM Mamata Banerjee in Mahurapur, West Bengal "He (PM) said he'll make Vidyasagar statue.Bengal has money to make the statue. Bengal will not take your alms, give back 200 years of our heritage. We've proof & you say that TMC has done. Aren't you ashamed? He should do sit ups for lying so much. Liar. Prove allegations otherwise we'll drag you to jail," says Mamata Banerjee.



14:05 IST EC is brother of BJP, sold out to the party: CM Mamata Banerjee in Mahurapur, West Bengal "WB CM Mamata Banerjee in Mathurapur: Last night we came to know that BJP had filed a complaint with EC so that we can't hold any meeting after Narendra Modi's meeting. EC is brother of BJP, earlier it was an impartial body now everyone in the country says EC has sold out to BJP," says Mamata Banerjee during her election rally in Mathurapur, West Bengal.



13:49 IST: In an exclusive interview to IndiaToday, BJP Chief Amit Shah said that he is confident of the party's win in Lok Sabha election 2019.



We are confident that we will win : @AmitShah to @anjanaomkashyap . Watch the #Exclusive conversation.

More videos : https://t.co/NounxnP7mg #ITVideopic.twitter.com/1QKXpQZdGi — India Today (@IndiaToday) May 16, 2019





13:30 IST Mamata Banerjee thanks Mayawati, Congress and other parties for expressing solidarity with people of Bengal West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee today thanked opposition parties- BSP Chief Mayawati, Congress, Akhilesh Yadav and others for expressing solidarity and supporting the people of Bengal. The Chief Minister also said that EC's "biased actions under the directions of BJP are a direct attack on democracy," and that the people of the state will give a befitting reply to it. "Thanks and gratitude to @Mayawati, @yadavakhilesh, @INCIndia, @ncbn and others for expressing solidarity and support to us and the people of #Bengal. EC's biased actions under the directions of the #BJP are a direct attack on democracy. People will give a befitting reply," she tweeted.

Thanks and gratitude to @Mayawati, @yadavakhilesh, @INCIndia, @ncbn and others for expressing solidarity and support to us and the people of #Bengal. EC's biased actions under the directions of the #BJP are a direct attack on democracy. People will give a befitting reply — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 16, 2019





12:46 IST Rahul Gandhi meets Alwar gangrape survivor, assures Justice Congress President Rahul Gandhi met Alwar gangrape survivor today and assured speedy justice to her. The dalit woman was allegedly gangraped in front of her husband in Rajasthan's Alwar district on April 26.

Rahul Gandhi meets Alwar gang-rape survivor, assures justice



Read @ANI story | https://t.co/qa51rhZU2Bpic.twitter.com/w68wc1GFcP — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 16, 2019





12:42 IST The country is saying- phir ek baar Modi sarkar: PM Modi in Chandauli, UP "Those with 8 seats, 10 seats, 20-22 seats, 30-35 seats are dreaming of becoming Prime Minister, but the country is saying-phir ek baar Modi sarkar," says PM Modi.



12:37 IST PM Modi addresses public meeting in Chandauli, UP. After addressing a public rally in Mau, UP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding another public meeting in Chandauli in the state.



12:32 IST Didi has anti-democracy mindset: PM Modi "Didi intoxicated in her love for power is doing everything in Bengal with an anti-democracy mindset. I have observing her attitude since many days and the whole country is seeing it now," says PM Modi.



12:26 IST TMC goons must punished harshly for breaking Vidyasagar's statue: PM Modi "We got to see this bully behavior of TMC goons the night before too. These rowdies broke the statue of Ishwar Chand Vidyasagar during a roadshow of bhai Amit Shah. Those responsible for this must be punished harshly," says PM Modi.



12:21 IST Had to leave assembly in West Midnapore and Thakurnagar mid way due to TMC goons' anarchy: PM Modi "A few months ago, when I held an assembly in West Midnapore, TMC goons were spreading anarchy there. After this the situation got so bad in Thakurnagar that I had to leave my address mid way and leave the stage," says PM Modi.



12:16 IST Behenji targeted me and Election Commission on West Bengal: PM Modi "Behenji has targeted me regarding West Bengal. She has even came down heavily on the Election Commission. The way Mamata Didi is targeting the people of UP-Bihar and Purvanchal there, I thought sister Mayawati will definitely rebuke her, but it did not happen," says PM Modi.



12:09 IST Pressing the lotus buttom means death sentence for rapists, toilet and water in every house: PM Modi "Pressing the Lotus button means the death sentence for rapists. It means a toilet in every home, water in every house," says PM Modi.



12:05 IST SP-BSP fielding rape accused candidate: PM Modi in Mau, UP "The SP-BSP has given a ticket to a candidate from here who is accused of rape and is on the run. People know the history of Samajwadi Party, but, Behenji, will you ask for vote for such a candidate?" says PM Modi.



12:01 IST I request women of Mau and Purvanchal to vote with full force against such anti-women parties: PM Modi in Mau, UP "I would specially urge the women of Mau and Purvanchal to vote with full force against such anti-women parties. Vote for the dignity and interests of the women," says PM Modi.



11:57 IST Behenji is engrossed in abusing Modi, instead of withdrawing support from Congress: PM Modi "Behenji knows everything, but instead of withdrawing support from the Congress government, she is engrossed in abusing Modi," says PM Modi.



11:53 IST Congress govt tried to cover up the Alwar, Rajasthan gangrape crime: PM Modi in Mau, UP "A couple of days ago, a dalit daughter was gangraped in Rajsthan's Alwar. The Congress government is running with the support of Behenji and tried to hide this monstrous crime with the Dalit daughter in the wake of the election," says PM Modi.



11:43 IST Committed to providing direct help in the bank accounts of farmer families: PM Modi "I am engrossed in providing direct help into the bank accounts of the families of farmers who have to borrow even for small expenses of theirs," says PM Modi in Mau, UP.

11:38 IST Bua and Babua have distanced themselves from the poor: PM Modi in Mau, UP "Now, whether it is bua or a babua, these people have distanced themselves so far from the poor, have made money, splendor, and have created such a huge wall of their courtiers so that they do not see the misery of the poor now," says PM Modi.



11:35 IST These people made some castes their slaves in UP: PM Modi in Mau, UP "These people took some castes as their slaves. After understanding in 2014 and second time in 2017 too, the people of UP are going to explain well in 2019 that the castes are not slaves to anyone," says PM Modi.

11:27 IST SP-BSP made an opportunistic alliance on caste basis in UP: PM Modi in Mau, UP "In Uttar Pradesh, SP BSP has made an opportunistic alliance on caste basis. Although the deal took off in the AC rooms in Lucknow, but the leaders who are cut off from the ground forgot their party workers. The result is that SP and BSP activists are still attacking each other " says PM Modi.

11:22 IST Mahamilavatis trying to form a jumbled up and helpless govt: PM Modi in Mau, UP "Modi Hatao's slogan was the excuse of the mahamilavatis, in fact, they want to hide the sin of their corruption, so they are trying to form jumbled up government in the country. They wanted a helpless government, which they could blackmail according to their needs," says PM Modi.



11:15 IST The Country knows the truth of these Mahamilavati people from day one: PM Modi in Mau, UP Taking a swipe at the BSP, SP and Congress during his election rally in Mau, UP, PM Modi said, "The country knows the truth of these Mahamilavati people from the first day that Modi's removal was just an excuse to conceal their sin of corruption in real."



11:09 IST The country has sealed the fate of Mahamilavatis : PM Modi "The mahamilavati, who had been playing the raag of Modi Hatao till a month ago, are fretting today. The country has sealed their defeat. Uttar Pradesh has spoiled all their math," says PM Modi in Mau, UP.

11:04 IST: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing public meeting at Mau, in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

LIVE: PM @narendramodi is addressing a public meeting at Mau, Uttar Pradesh. #ApnaModiAayegahttps://t.co/uLFsIdHAK4 — BJP (@BJP4India) May 16, 2019





10:53 IST BSP Chief Mayawati slams PM Modi for targeting Mamata Banerjee, blames EC for 'acting under pressure' BSP Chief Mayawati took a dig at PM Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah and party leaders for targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "It is clear that PM Modi, Amit Shah and their leaders are targeting Mamata Banerjee, its planned targeting. This is a very dangerous and unjust trend and one which doesn't suit the PM of the country," the BSP Supremo said.



Mayawati: It is clear that PM Modi, Amit Shah and their leaders are targeting Mamata Banerjee, its planned targeting. This is a very dangerous and unjust trend and one which doesn't suit the PM of the country. pic.twitter.com/ECytD8LmgV — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019





She also blamed the Election Commission (EC) for banning pol campaign time in West Bengal and acting under pressure. "Election Commission has banned campaigning in West Bengal, but from 10 pm today just because PM has two rallies in the day. If they had to ban then why not from today morning? This is unfair and EC is acting under pressure," she said.



Mayawati: Election Commission has banned campaigning in West Bengal, but from 10 pm today just because PM has two rallies in the day. If they had to ban then why not from today morning? This is unfair and EC is acting under pressure pic.twitter.com/s7v0xpvAkO — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019









10:02 IST Rahul Gandhi taunts PM Modi, says a new word 'Modilie' becoming popular worldwide Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi in a tweet today. "'Modilie' is a new word that's become popular worldwide. Now there's even a website that catalogues the best Modilies," he tweeted referring to a website by the name of modilies.in



'Modilie' is a new word that's become popular worldwide. Now there's even a website that catalogues the best Modilies! https://t.co/Ct04DlRsj3 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 16, 2019





The Congress President also taunted PM Modi yesterday when he posted what he said was a new word in the English dictionary. "There's a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry," he tweeted along with an attached snapshot of the entry.



There's a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry :) pic.twitter.com/xdBdEUL48r — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 15, 2019





09:49 IST PM Modi to address election rallies in UP and West Bengal today; here's is campaign schedule Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in poll bound Utter Pradesh (UP) and West Bengal today. The BJP tweeted his campaign schedule for the states.



???? ???????? ???? 16 ?? 2019 ?? ????? ?????? ?? ?????? ????? ??? ????? ??????? ?? ??????? ??????? ???? ????? -



Â· https://t.co/vpP0MInUi4

Â· https://t.co/KrGm5idRUX

Â· https://t.co/jtwD1z6SKE

Â· https://t.co/lcXkSnNPDn

Â· NaMo TV



???? ????? 9345014501 ??? pic.twitter.com/tKxPTdhScP — BJP (@BJP4India) May 15, 2019





09:45 IST: In the run up to Lok Sabha election 2019, BJP President Amit will address four election rallies and a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh today. The party tweeted his campaign schedule for the state.

????? ????????? ??????? ???? @AmitShah ?? 16 ?? 2019 ?? ????? ?????? ??? ????????? ?????????? ???? ????? -



Â· https://t.co/vpP0MInUi4

Â· https://t.co/KrGm5idRUX

Â· https://t.co/lcXkSnNPDn

Â· NaMoTV pic.twitter.com/DuUkYYt1iI — BJP (@BJP4India) May 15, 2019





















09:36 IST EC curbs campaigning in West Bengal after Kolkata violence In first such action in India's electoral history, the Election Commission on Wednesday ordered campaigning in nine West Bengal constituencies to end at 10 PM on Thursday, a day before its scheduled deadline, in the wake of violence between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata. In a hurriedly-convened press conference, Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar said it was for the first time that such an action has been taken using constitutional powers of the poll panel. "ECI invokes Article 324 to order Prohibition on campaign etc in West Bengal from 10pm on 16.5.19 till the conclusion of poll on 19.5.2019 in nine PCs of phase 7," the poll body also said in a tweet yesterday.

ECI invokes Article 324 to order Prohibition on campaign etc in West Bengal from 10pm on 16.5.19 till the conclusion of poll on 19.5.2019 in nine PCs of phase 7.https://t.co/aiT0dbUGpy — Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) May 15, 2019















09:28 IST Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to Assam CM following the Guwahati blast yesterday Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh talked to Assam Chief Minister (CM) Sarbananda Sonowal following the blast in Guwahati yesterday. The CM apprised him of the situation telling the Home Minister that the police and other agencies are investigating the incident, ANI reported.

09:18 IST Anupam Kher campaigns for wife and BJP candidate Kirron Kher in Chandigarh Actor Anupam Kher is campaigning for his wife and BJP candidate Kirron Kher in Shivalik Park, Manimajra, Chandigarh. The seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 will be held in Punjab on May 19. Chandigarh: Actor Anupam Kher campaigns for wife and BJP candidate Kirron Kher in Shivalik Park,Manimajra. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/hWMxEAshr0 â ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019

09:09 IST PM Modi to address five rallies across UP and West Bengal today. "Always a delight to be among the people. Today will address five rallies across Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Do watch the rallies in Mau, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Mathurapur and Dum Dum. Sharing a video covering parts of my speeches yesterday in Bihar, Jharkhand and Bengal," the Prime Minister tweeted. Always a delight to be among the people. Today will address five rallies across Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Do watch the rallies in Mau, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Mathurapur and Dum Dum. Sharing a video covering parts of my speeches yesterday in Bihar, Jharkhand and Bengal. pic.twitter.com/7UHQETSnWl — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2019