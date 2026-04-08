Another jolt to Congress in Assam: Udalguri candidate quits hours before polling

Just a day before voting begins in Assam's high-stakes Assembly elections, Congress candidate Suren Daimari from Udalguri resigned from the party, citing dissatisfaction with its leadership.

Daimari accused the party of neglecting his campaign. His exit comes as a significant blow to the Congress party, which has already faced internal turmoil ahead of the elections.

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Speaking to reporters, Daimari described his experience with Congress as one of abandonment. He accused the party leadership of failing to provide necessary support and communication throughout his candidacy.

"I got no response from the party or its leaders, so I have left. I have not received any support, that’s why I stepped away," he said, adding that his repeated attempts to contact party leaders went unanswered.

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Daimari also accused Congress of doing appeasement politics by focusing on certain communities. However, he did not provide further details or evidence to substantiate this claim.

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Daimari was up against Rihon Daimary of the Bodoland People's Front and Dipen Baro of the United People's Party Liberal in Udalguri.

The resignation is the latest in a series of setbacks for Congress in Assam. Earlier, former Congress state chief Bhupen Borah quit the party to join the BJP. He is contesting the assembly election from Bihpuria.

Reacting to Daimari's resignation, BJP's Baijayant Panda suggested that even Congress leaders did not have faith in the party's prospects in Assam.

The Congress implosion in Assam continues. On the very eve of elections, yet another resignation, this time of a contesting candidate!



Is it because even its candidates don't have faith in their prospects anymore that the party's leadership has resorted to desperate measures… — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) April 8, 2026

"The Congress implosion in Assam continues. On the very eve of elections, yet another resignation, this time of a contesting candidate! Is it because even its candidates don’t have faith in their prospects anymore that the party’s leadership has resorted to desperate measures like fake allegations & illegal fabrication of evidence?" he said.

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Assam will vote tomorrow, April 9.