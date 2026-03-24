Assam Election 2026: Pradyut Bordoloi’s income declines over 5 years. Full details inside

Pradyut Bordoloi, the BJP candidate from the Dispur assembly constituency in Assam, revealed in his election affidavit that his annual income had declined over the last 5 years.

His income went from ₹28.26 lakh in FY2020-21 to ₹19.36 lakh in FY2024-25, according to his affidavit. Not just his annual income, his spouse Rani Bordoloi's income also went down from ₹14.50 lakh to ₹8.10 lakh in the last 5 years.

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Bordoloi, who recently quit the Congress party, owns movable assets worth ₹1.28 crore, whereas his spouse owns movable assets worth ₹1.54 crore. Of this, he has around ₹1.56 lakh cash in hand, whereas his spouse has ₹3.22 lakh cash in hand.

In addition to this, Bordoloi also owns a Hyundai Creta valued at ₹4.34 lakh and a Tata Harrier valued at ₹10.31 lakh. He owns 50 grams of gold valued at ₹3 lakh, whereas his spouse owns 110 grams of gold valued at ₹6.60 lakh.

Coming to immovable assets, Pradyut Bordoloi owns agricultural land in Kamrup's Mirzapur village and Margherita's Faltu Goan, having a combined current market value of around ₹28.33 lakh. The current market value of the agricultural land in Kamrup stands at ₹16.85 lakh, and at ₹11.97 lakh for the agricultural land in Margherita.

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He noted an investment of around ₹8.20 lakh for the development and construction of a non-agricultural land and a current market value of around ₹22.50 lakh for related interests.

Rani Bordoloi also owns an agricultural land in Kamrup with an approximate current market value of ₹25.28 lakh and another piece of agricultural land with an approximate current market value of ₹21.60 lakh.

Besides this, she owns residential property in Guwahati's Hengerabari and Nagaon's Kaliabor with a combined market value of around ₹2.10 crore.

According to the affidavit filed by Bordoloi, he owns 890 units of UTI MEPUS dated November 3, 1991, valued at ₹27,505.75 and has an SIP with SBI Mutual Fund for an unspecified amount. He has paid premiums for a Kotak Life insurance amounting to ₹6.28 lakh and ₹11.63 lakh, respectively.

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His spouse, on the other hand, holds several Sahara Housing Bonds and equity shares. Equity shares owned by Rani Bordoloi include Indian Overseas Bank (400 units dated October 7, 2003, valued at ₹9,600), Macons People Pvt Ltd (12,500 units dated September 24, 2009, valued at ₹4.4 lakh), and Purvy Broadcasts Pvt Ltd (8,47,690 units dated September 23, 2011, valued at ₹55.21 lakh).