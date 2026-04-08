Assam Assembly Elections 2026: The high-voltage campaign for Assam's 126-member Assembly elections, set for April 9, ended on Tuesday. The state is preparing for a decisive battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, and the opposition led by Congress. Over 722 candidates are in the fray, with the results set to determine the political fate of some prominent faces in Assam.

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BJP is contesting this election in alliance with Rabha Hasong Joutha Mancha (RHJM), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodoland People's Front (BPF). The BJP is contesting on 89 seats, while RHJM on 1 seat, AGP 26, and BPF 11.

The opposition alliance comprises the Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI(M), All Party Hill Leaders Conference, and the CPI(ML). Gaurav Gogoi-led Congress is contesting on 99 seats, while Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal is contesting on 13, and Lurinjyoti Gogoi-led Assam Jatiya Parishad is contesting on 10.

Must Read: Prestige battle in Jorhat: Can Gaurav Gogoi unseat BJP's Hitendra Goswami?

Assam: Key candidates and their constituencies

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The major figures in this election include Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who will contest from the Jalukbari seat, facing Congress's Bidisha Neog. Other significant candidates include Congress's Gaurav Gogoi, who is contesting from Jorhat, and AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal, running in Binnakandi.

The battle between BJP's Bhupen Kumar Borah and Congress's Narayan Bhuyan in Bihpuria is another critical contest, as is the fight in Nazira between BJP’s Mayur Borgohain and Congress’s Debabrata Saikia.

Assam: Key constituencies and candidates

Jalukbari: Himanta Biswa Sarma (BJP) vs Bidisha Neog (Congress)

Jorhat: Hitendra Nath Goswami (BJP) vs Gaurav Gogoi (Congress)

Nazira: Mayur Borgohain (BJP) vs Debabrata Saikia (Congress)

Binnakandi: Sahabuddin Mazumdar (AGP) vs Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF)

Bihpuria: Bhupen Kumar Borah (BJP) vs Narayan Bhuyan (Congress)

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Congress' charge against the BJP

The opposition, led by Congress and supported by several regional parties, lashed out at the ruling BJP for fostering what they describe as "politics of hate," accusing the state government of widespread corruption and lopsided development.

One of Congress’s main promises has been to deliver justice for popular singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore in September 2025. They have also pledged cash assistance for women, health insurance for citizens, and land rights for indigenous people.

BJP: Key issues in the campaign

The BJP, on the other hand, has focused heavily on its record in governance, including land rights for tea garden workers, financial assistance for girls’ education, and measures to reduce child marriages.

The party has promised to implement a Uniform Civil Code in the state if elected again. Sarma has used strong language against the opposition, accusing them of mishandling insurgency and failing to usher in development during their time in power.

Assam Elections 2026: The voting process

Voting will take place in a single phase on April 9. A total of 25,054,463 eligible voters will head to 31,490 polling stations across the state. This includes 12,531,552 men, 12,522,593 women, and 318 from the third gender.

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The electorate will decide the fate of candidates from a wide array of parties, including the BJP, Congress, AIUDF, Raijor Dal, AJP, and several smaller regional players, including the CPI(M), and TMC.