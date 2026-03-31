UCC implementation, flood-free Assam in 2 years: Key promises in BJP's manifesto for 2026 Assam assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday unveiled its Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the 2026 assembly polls in Assam. The manifesto, released by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, promised the protection of land, heritage, and the dignity of indigenous people and ₹5 lakh crore infrastructure investment.

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BKP president Dilip Saikia and others were present at the ceremony.

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Chief Minister Sarma promised the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state. He also promised two lakh jobs in the state in the next 5 years.

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“We will implement UCC in Assam, excluding Sixth Schedule, ST areas. We will take strong steps against 'Love Jihad'. We will try to make flood-free Assam, and in the first two years, we will spend ₹18,000 crore. We will provide 2 lakh jobs in the next 5 years. We want to make One District, One Medical College, One University, One Engineering College,” he said.

Besides this, the BJP manifesto mentioned that if the party comes back to power, it will take firm measures to tackle the menace of "land jihad". The manifesto also featured women-centric promises — 40 lakh Lakhpati Baideos with targeted financial help under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhijan and financial assistance of ₹25,000 in the second phase to existing beneficiaries.

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Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia said that the BJP aims to make a "secure Assam, a developed Assam." While releasing the manifesto, Sitharaman said that the BJP had prepared for a decade of transformation, which the Congress could not achieve in 60 years.

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"Congress built three major bridges across the Brahmaputra in 50 years, but the BJP has built 9, with 5 more in the pipeline in just 10 years. The average budget for the entire North-east under the UPA was ₹2,122 crore; in 2025-26, it is ₹10,440 crore. 100 per cent rail electrification has been achieved in Assam. If it were running on diesel, you would have had minor disruptions... The 4.5 lakh tea garden worker families have now received land pattas for the first time."

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Furthermore, she mentioned that Assam lived with the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) for 32 years due to Congress policies. Peace has been "restored in Assam" by the BJP, and the development is possible only when there is stability, she said.

Elections to 126 assembly seats in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes on May 4.

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