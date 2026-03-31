Meet Jose Charles Martin: The lottery king's son and Puducherry's richest candidate

Jose Charles Martin, a debutant politician and founder of the Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), who filed his nomination from Kamaraj Nagar in Puducherry as part of the AINRC–BJP alliance, has declared assets of a whopping Rs 609 crore. While this figure stands out on its own, the real story emerges when compared with Puducherry’s finances.

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The Union Territory’s economy (GSDP) is roughly Rs 48,000–49,000 crore, meaning one candidate’s assets equal over 1% of the entire economy. Furthermore, compared to Puducherry’s annual budget, Martin’s wealth represents nearly 5% of the annual budget of around Rs 12,700 crore.

It is also nearly three times the agriculture budget and could cover 60% of the annual spending on health or education in the UT. Even after accounting for his liabilities of Rs 210 crore, his net worth still runs into several hundred crores—comparable to the scale of various key welfare programmes.

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Who is Jose Charles Martin?

While Martin may be a new entrant to Puducherry’s electoral map, his links to politics are not new; he is the son of lottery baron Santiago Martin, a figure whose political footprint has largely been financial rather than electoral.

Santiago Martin’s political influence came into sharp focus with the disclosure of electoral bond data, when his firm, Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited, emerged as the single largest purchaser of electoral bonds in India, donating over Rs 1,300 crore between 2019 and 2024.

These donations were distributed as roughly R. 540 crore to the Trinamool Congress, about Rs 500 crore to the DMK, over Rs 150 crore to the YSR Congress Party, Rs 100 crore to the BJP, and Rs 50 crore to the Congress, alongside contributions to other regional parties.

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Family entry into politics

The upcoming assembly elections mark the entry of the Martin family into active politics—moving from funding parties to contesting elections themselves. While Santiago’s son (Jose) is contesting from Puducherry with his own party, his wife, Leema Rose Martin, is contesting from Lalgudi in Tamil Nadu on an AIADMK ticket.

Furthermore, his son-in-law, Aadhav Arjuna, is a seasoned politician previously affiliated with the DMK and is now a key strategist for actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Arjuna is contesting from Villivakkam in Chennai. Santiago Martin built one of India’s most unusual business empires, powered by lotteries but spanning sectors like real estate, construction, hospitality, textiles, media, education, and energy.

At the core sits Future Gaming and Hotel Services, the flagship lottery business. Founded in the early 1990s, it has grown into India’s largest lottery operator, with a nationwide distribution network. The company reported a turnover of over Rs. 23,000 crore in 2022-23.

Martin is currently under ED scrutiny for alleged large-scale money laundering and fraud. Central to the probe is a 2014 case involving the fraudulent sale of Sikkim state lotteries in Kerala, which allegedly caused a loss of Rs. 910 crore to the Sikkim government. As of early 2025, the ED has attached or seized assets worth over Rs. 1,000 crore, including properties, bank balances, and fixed deposits.