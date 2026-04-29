Pudducherry Exit Poll 2026 Results today: When and where to watch live

Puducherry Exit Poll Results | As voting for the 2026 Assembly elections comes to a close across all poll-bound states today, attention is now turning to the much-awaited exit poll projections scheduled to be released later this evening.

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly election, the All India NR Congress-led NDA returned to power, with N Rangasamy becoming chief minister again.

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In the 30 elected seats, AINRC won 10, the BJP won 6, giving the NDA a majority of 16 seats. On the opposition side, the DMK won 6 seats and the Indian National Congress won 2, while independents secured the remaining seats.



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The Union Territory has emerged as one of the key regions to watch this election season, especially after recording one of the highest voter turnout figures among the states and UTs that went to the polls.

Whether you prefer television broadcasts, YouTube livestreams or social media updates, here's a complete guide on when and where to watch Puducherry Exit Poll 2026 results live.

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At what time can viewers watch exit polls live in India?

All the major news channels will start showing their surveys and seat projections from 06:30 pm onwards today.

Where can we watch Exit Poll 2026 live on TV?

You can watch the live updates for Puducherry exit polls on India Today TV, India Today website, AajTak TV, and AajTak website. Viewers can also tune into BusinessToday.In and Business Today's official YouTube channel for the latest updates about Exit Polls 2026.

Which online platforms will stream exit poll results live?

India Today-Axis My India will release their numbers 6:30 onwards. Other agencies that will share exit poll updates are CVoter, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, and Today's Chanakya.

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Are exit polls released after all voting phases end?

According to Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, exit polls can't be conducted, published, or publicised before all the voting phases end. The ban covers the entire duration of a multi-phase election, beginning from the first day's polling to half an hour after the final phase ends.

Which states are covered in the Exit Poll 2026?

The projections for Puducherry as well as West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala will be released at the same time.

What was the voter turnout in Puducherry?

According to Election Commission data, Puducherry recorded a voter turnout of 89.83 per cent during the Assembly elections this year.

The high turnout has heightened interest around the exit poll projections as political parties await the first broad indication of electoral trends.

When will the counting of votes take place?

The official counting of votes will take place on May 4.