'AAP is finished in Punjab': 3 MLAs join BJP, claim more may follow ahead of 2027 polls

Soon after the defections, the departing leaders said more AAP legislators could soon follow them to the BJP.

Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh formally joined the BJP at its national headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of senior party leaders, including Punjab in-charge Satish Poonia and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

Pathanmajra, the legislator from Sanour, and Jouramajra, who represents Samana in Patiala district, resigned from AAP on Sunday.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, a former IPS officer representing Amritsar North whom AAP had suspended, announced his resignation from the Punjab Assembly on Monday before joining the BJP

The departures came days after AAP released its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 elections.

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'More MLAs could join BJP'

After joining the BJP, Jouramajra suggested that the defections might not end with the three legislators.

"As for the MLAs who have already received tickets, we expect that some of them might actually relinquish those tickets and join the BJP," he said.

He accused the AAP government of failing to address Punjab's problems, citing drug abuse, gang activity and street crime. "The situation in Punjab is far from good; the people there are deeply distressed. Issues like drug abuse, the rise of gangs, and frequent incidents of snatching," Jouramajra said.

He argued that a BJP government was necessary to tackle these issues.

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'AAP has pushed Punjab into a quagmire'

Pathanmajra said AAP had entered Punjab politics with an appealing vision but had failed to live up to its promises.

"When the Aam Aadmi Party first arrived in Punjab, they presented a very compelling vision. It was precisely because of those ideas that the Aam Aadmi Party was able to form a government within such a vast political system," he said. "However, over time, those who spoke up—those who championed the cause of Punjab—began to have their wings clipped."

Pathanmajra accused the ruling party of worsening the state's financial situation and failing to tackle the drug problem. "Today, Punjab is often referred to as 'Udta Punjab', but we all aspire to transform it into a 'Ubharta Punjab'. AAP has pushed Punjab into a quagmire. The Aam Aadmi Party has taken on more debt than any other government, leaving Punjab in a dire state," he alleged.

He also predicted a BJP victory in the upcoming elections. "The BJP will form the government in the upcoming elections. People truly desire this. Once a few key issues are resolved, everyone will be ready to align themselves with the BJP," Pathanmajra said.

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Referring to Punjab's debt burden, he argued that the state needed closer cooperation with the Centre. "Given the massive debt accumulated by other parties, Punjab cannot survive without support from the Centre. Everyone will eventually come to BJP," he claimed.

AAP MLAs from Punjab, Shri Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Shri Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Shri Chetan Singh Jauramajra #JoinBJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/zmZLRDwLsO — BJP (@BJP4India) November 2, 2026

'AAP is finished in Punjab': Kunwar Vijay Pratap

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, too, targeted the party's top leadership. He held AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann responsible for what he described as the party's decline.

"In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party is finished; Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann themselves have brought about its end. The Aam Aadmi Party, for all practical purposes, no longer exists," he said.

He predicted that the BJP would form a "double-engine" government in Punjab, referring to the party's argument that having the same political party in power at the Centre and in the state would improve coordination.

The former police officer also criticised the state's law-and-order situation, recalling his tenure in Amritsar.

"As for the crime rate, I served as an SP in Amritsar; back in 2007, 2008, and 2009, we completely eradicated both the drug menace and crime. However, after I left, the situation was never brought under control again," he claimed.

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The defections come at a sensitive moment for AAP, which swept to power in Punjab in 2022 with one of the most decisive mandates in the state's electoral history.

In the 117-member Assembly, AAP won 92 seats, comfortably exceeding the majority mark of 59. Congress was reduced to 18 seats, the Shiromani Akali Dal secured three, and the BJP won just two. The Bahujan Samaj Party and an independent candidate won one seat each.

Nearly five years later, Punjab is preparing for another election, due in 2027, with AAP seeking a second term. The BJP, Congress and SAD are the main challengers.

Congress MP Manish Tewari criticised the defections, arguing that legislators have a responsibility to voters who elected them on a particular party's ticket.

"The politics of 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram' causes significant damage to the country's political system. The anti-defection law needs to be strengthened considerably," Tewari said.

"If someone resigns and joins another party, that is their responsibility and may be their personal choice. However, before completing their term, they must remember that people elected them to the Assembly on the ticket of a particular party," he added. "In my view, this politics of 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram' is entirely inappropriate."

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SAD predicts more exits, AAP hits back

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema also targeted the Mann government, claiming that dissatisfaction within AAP extended beyond the three legislators. "No MLA wants to remain with the Aam Aadmi Party anymore. Everyone knows what is going to happen," Cheema said.

He predicted that more local representatives would distance themselves from AAP once the Model Code of Conduct came into force. "Just wait until the Model Code of Conduct comes into force. You will not see a single sarpanch, Zila Parishad member, or Block Samiti member standing with them," Cheema claimed.