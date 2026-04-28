Exit Poll 2026: When, where to watch live for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Five states. 824 constituencies. Exit poll 2026 results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will be released tomorrow after the final phase of voting ends in West Bengal. From Bengal's record 93% turnout to Tamil Nadu's Vijay factor, the projections could rewrite political narratives overnight.

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Whether you prefer TV news, live streaming or social media updates, here's a full guide on when and where to watch Exit Poll 2026 results live.

At what time can viewers watch exit polls live in India?

All the major news channels will start showing their surveys and seat projections from 06:30 pm onwards on April 29.

Where can we watch Exit Poll 2026 live on TV?

You can watch the live updates for exit polls on India Today TV, India Today website, AajTak TV, and AajTak website. Viewers can also tune into BusinessToday.In for the latest updates about exit polls 2026.

Which online platforms will stream exit poll results live?

Leading agencies that will share exit poll updates on social media platforms include Axis My India, CVoter, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, and Today's Chanakya.

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Are exit polls released after all voting phases end?

According to Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, exit polls can't be conducted, published or publicised before all the voting phases end. The ban covers the entire duration of a multi-phase election, beginning from the first day's polling to half an hour after the final phase ends.

This implies that even if voting has concluded in Kerala or Tamil Nadu, exit poll data from those states can't be published if voting is still taking place in phases in another state.

Which states are covered in the Exit Poll 2026?

The projections for 824 seats across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry will be released at the same time.

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What was the voter turnout in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry?

During the first phase of voting, the voter turnout in West Bengal stood at a record 93.19 per cent, the highest since India's Independence. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, logged a voter turnout of 84.69 per cent in a single-phase assembly poll.

According to the Election Commission, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry recorded stellar voter turnout in the early part of April. While Assam recorded a voter turnout of 85.38 per cent, Puducherry saw 89.83 per cent. Kerala saw 78.03 per cent polling.

When will the counting of votes take place?

The official counting of votes will take place on and results will be declared on May 4.