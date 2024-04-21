Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shashi Tharoor booked for false campaign against BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor has been booked for allegedly carrying out a false campaign against union minister and rival candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar, news agency PTI reported on Sunday. Tharoor is seeking another term from Thiruvananthapuram. The case against him was registered by the Cyber Police here on April 15 but its details were revealed only on Sunday.

According to police, the case against Tharoor was registered based on a complaint lodged by BJP's J R Padmakumar who accused the Congress leader of carrying out a false campaign against Chandrasekhar during a television programme. The complainant alleged that Tharoor made defamatory statements against Chandrasekhar with regard to influencing voters of coastal regions.

The case was registered under Sections 171-G and 500 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 65 of IT Act. IPC 177-G refers to raising false statements in connection with an election, while IPC 500 relates to defamation.

Voting for Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the second phase on April 26.