'Won't ally with those..': Sharad Pawar on PM Modi's remarks to join Ajit Pawar & Eknath Shinde

NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar said he won't ally with those who do not believe in parliamentary democracy. Pawar's statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised the NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena(UBT) to join hands with Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde after the Lok Sabha poll results instead of "dying by merging" with the Congress.

Pawar said it is his clear opinion that parliamentary democracy is under threat because of PM Modi.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren were arrested and put behind bars. This (the arrests) would not have been possible without the role of the Central government and Central leadership. This shows how much faith they have in the democratic system," PTI quoted Pawar.

Pawar emphasised that to maintain unity in the country, all faiths must be included and taken along. He claimed that public opinion has gradually started changing against Modi's ideology, which is why he appears restless, and his statements reflect this restlessness.

Reservations for Muslims

When asked about Union Minister Amit Shah's remarks that they would end reservations to Muslims and increase the quota for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Pawar said they were not against increasing the quota for these communities, but questioned how a person in power can take a stand against a particular community.

"If a person who holds the country's reins starts favouring a particular community, religion, or language, then the country's unity will be in peril. This applies to the prime minister or any other colleague in his government," he said.

On Shiv Sena(UBT), Ajit Pawar

The NCP supremo also said that PM's criticism of the Shiv Sena (UBT) by calling it "Nakli" (duplicate) was inappropriate. "Who has given the right to call it 'Nakli'? He is the prime minister and he should maintain balance. Calling it 'Nakli' is inappropriate and undignified," he said.

Addressing a rally in Nandurbar in north Maharashtra, without naming Pawar PM Modi had said that the "duplicate NCP and Shiv Sena' have made up their minds to merge with the Congress after the poll results on June 4, but should instead join Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde.

The NCP chief said there is a set framework of rules for persons holding the CM and other ministerial positions while refering deputy CM Ajit Pawar allegedly using intimidating language towards Shirur NCP(SP) MLA

"I have not heard the remarks, but if, as per the media reports, such a statement was made, it does not fit within that framework." In a poll rally in Shirur, the deputy chief minister targeted NCP(SP) MLA Ashok Pawar, saying he will ensure the latter does not win the state assembly polls later this year.