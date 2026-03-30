'Rs 8,000 coupon, 10 lakh homes, 50 lakh jobs': Stalin unveils DMK manifesto for Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday unveiled his party's manifesto for the April 23 Assembly elections, promising a Rs 8,000 "Illatharasi" coupon for women, construction of 10 lakh houses, and creation of 50 lakh jobs over five years.

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The proposed "Illatharasi" scheme targets women heads of families outside the income tax bracket. "Under this scheme, the women of families who don't come under the income tax bracket would be provided a one-time coupon worth Rs 8,000 to purchase these electronic goods from the shops in their places of residence," Stalin said.

The coupon can be used to buy or replace household appliances such as televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, mixers, microwave ovens and induction stoves. The term 'Illatharasi' translates to 'queen of the house'.

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The manifesto expands several welfare programmes.

The Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme coverage will be increased to Rs 10 lakh by raising the income ceiling. Pensions for the elderly, widows and unmarried women above 50 years will be raised to Rs 2,000 per month. The Kalaignar Magalir Urumai Thogai monthly assistance will be doubled to Rs 2,000, with more women added to the scheme.

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Stalin said 1.31 crore women were already receiving Rs 1,000 monthly assistance.

In education, the government plans to extend the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme up to Class 8. Monthly financial assistance for students under the Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes will increase from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500. About 35 lakh free laptops will be distributed to college students.

For youth employment, the Naan Mudhalvan scheme will provide skill training to five lakh graduates, along with Rs 1,500 per month during and after six months of training. The state will aim to attract Rs 18 lakh crore in foreign investment to generate 50 lakh jobs over five years.

The manifesto also includes commitments to agriculture and housing. Farmers will continue to receive free electricity, with more than 20 lakh beneficiaries set to get modern electric pump sets without meters. The procurement price of paddy will be raised to Rs 3,500 per quintal and sugarcane to Rs 4,500 per tonne.

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Under housing schemes, including Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam, the government plans to build about 10 lakh new concrete houses as part of a target to make Tamil Nadu hut-free by 2030.

Urban development proposals include the creation of four "future-ready global cities" around Coimbatore, Salem, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli, along with around 50 Semmozhi Poonga parks across the state.

Stalin said the manifesto was prepared by a committee led by party deputy general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi, along with state ministers, and described the document as a continuation of the government's 10-year vision launched in 2021.