From ₹10,000 to LPG Cylinders: How BJP is wooing voters in Tamil Nadu

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday unveiled the saffron party's election manifesto for Tamil Nadu. The manifesto features a series of welfare and governance promises.

Speaking at the release of the manifesto, Nadda said that it was "auspicious" to unveil the manifesto on the Tamil New Year, and the day also marks the 150th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Advertisement

He further said that Tamil Nadu represents "the cradle of the world's oldest civilisation", while invoking figures like Thiruvalluvar and Subramania Bharati.

BJP's top promises if it wins Tamil Nadu

₹2,000 per month to women heads of households 3 LPG cylinders per year to every household One-time payment of ₹10,000 to offset tax hikes and rising living costs ₹3,000 additional support to farmers (total ₹9,000 including central scheme) ₹25,000 subsidy for eligible women to purchase e-scooters ₹2,000 per month for those rearing Jallikattu bulls ₹10 lakh ex gratia in case of Jallikattu deaths Interest-free loans up to ₹50 lakh for self-help groups and MSMEs 3% stamp duty concession for first-time women homebuyers ₹8,000 coupons for household goods Two-hour daily darshan slots in major temples, reserved for locals Continuation of Karthigai Deepam rituals, including lighting the deepam atop Thiruparankundram hill

Besides this, he said that Tamil Nadu has seen a 51% rise in drug-related crimes and accused the DMK of shielding corrupt leaders. He named several DMK leaders accused of several scams, including cash-for-jobs and tender-related irregularities.

Advertisement

Nadda also announced that if elected to power, the party would ensure the implementation of Zero FIR, set up fast-track courts for heinous crimes, and install 100 CCTV cameras in buses, schools, and universities to improve safety and surveillance.

"We will optimise the Nirbhay fund utilisation. Women-led cooperatives, the self-help groups, the MSMEs with interest-free loans up to Rs 50 lakhs will be provided, and manufacturing units will be mandating that 20% of the procurement quota will go to these cooperatives that we are going to do," he added.

Voting in the state is scheduled to take place in a single phase on April 23, whereas the counting of votes will take place on May 4. Out of the 234 assembly seats, 44 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 2 for Scheduled Tribes.