Elections in Tamil Nadu are slated for April 23, and the list of candidates includes some of the richest names in the state. Candidates have filed affidavits declaring assets worth hundreds of crores — and a few names stand out sharply.
The affidavits reveal fortunes built across businesses, entertainment and contested industries. As voters decide who to vote for, here is a laser focus on the wealthiest candidates contesting the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.
Who are the richest candidates in the Tamil Nadu polls 2026?
Lottery king Santiago Martin's wife Leema Rose Martin, actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay, Aadhav Arjuna, and Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin.
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How much wealth have the candidates declared?
When are the elections for Tamil Nadu?
Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held across 234 seats in a single phase on April 23, 2026.
When will the Tamil Nadu election results be declared?
The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on May 4.