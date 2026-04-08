Elections in Tamil Nadu are slated for April 23, and the list of candidates includes some of the richest names in the state. Candidates have filed affidavits declaring assets worth hundreds of crores — and a few names stand out sharply.

The affidavits reveal fortunes built across businesses, entertainment and contested industries. As voters decide who to vote for, here is a laser focus on the wealthiest candidates contesting the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

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Who are the richest candidates in the Tamil Nadu polls 2026?

Lottery king Santiago Martin's wife Leema Rose Martin, actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay, Aadhav Arjuna, and Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin.

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How much wealth have the candidates declared?

Leema Rose Martin: She is contesting from Lalgudi in Tiruchirappalli district on an AIADMK ticket. Lottery king Santiago Martin's wife has declared assets worth ₹1,048 crore, including ₹139 crore in movable assets and ₹909 crore in land and buildings. In her affidavit, she also listed family holdings. These included holdings worth ₹4,149 crore owned by her husband, Martin, and ₹662 crore owned by her son, Jose Martin.

She is contesting from Lalgudi in Tiruchirappalli district on an AIADMK ticket. Lottery king Santiago Martin's wife has declared assets worth ₹1,048 crore, including ₹139 crore in movable assets and ₹909 crore in land and buildings. In her affidavit, she also listed family holdings. These included holdings worth ₹4,149 crore owned by her husband, Martin, and ₹662 crore owned by her son, Jose Martin. Vijay: The actor-politician, who founded the political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is contesting from two seats - Tiruchirappali East and Chennai Perambur -in his first election. He declared ₹624 crore in total assets, including movable assets worth ₹410 crore.

The actor-politician, who founded the political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is contesting from two seats - Tiruchirappali East and Chennai Perambur -in his first election. He declared ₹624 crore in total assets, including movable assets worth ₹410 crore. Aadhav Arjuna: Contesting from Villivakkam on a TVK ticket, he declared total assets worth ₹197.49 crore, including movable assets worth ₹180 crore and immovable assets worth ₹17.49 crore.

Contesting from Villivakkam on a TVK ticket, he declared total assets worth ₹197.49 crore, including movable assets worth ₹180 crore and immovable assets worth ₹17.49 crore. Udhayanidhi Stalin: He is the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin and is contesting from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency for the second time. He reported assets of less than ₹20.64 crore in his election affidavit.

When are the elections for Tamil Nadu?

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Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held across 234 seats in a single phase on April 23, 2026.

When will the Tamil Nadu election results be declared?

The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on May 4.