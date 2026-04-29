Stalin again in Tamil Nadu? Vijay set for blockbuster debut, AIADMK struggles

Tamil Nadu exit poll results | After the voting for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026 concluded, it has become evident that the contest went from a traditional DMK vs AIADMK contest to a multi-pronged fight, mainly due to the blockbuster entry of Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Advertisement

Elections took place across 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu in a single phase on April 23. The southern state logged an overall voter turnout of 85.10%, as per the figures given by the Election Commission.

FOR FULL COVERAGE OF ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026, CLICK HERE

What are the exit polls saying?

According to India Today-Axis MyIndia poll, Thalapathy Vijay's TVK is likely to have a blockbuster debut, much like the superstar's movies at the box office. The TVK is likely to bag 98-120 seats, whereas the DMK is expected to be a close second with 92-110 seats.

It predicted that the AIADMK-BJP combine would get only 22-32 seats. AxisMyIndia, however, is the only poll to predict such a massive victory for Vijay.

Advertisement

AxisMyIndia's Pradeep Gupta predicted that both the DMK and the TVK would likely get a vote share of 35 per cent. AIADMK, on the other hand, is likely to secure a vote share of 23 per cent.

DON'T MISS | COMPLETE BREAKDOWN OF EXIT POLL RESULTS 2026

It mentioned that the newly formed political party has found massive support among the youth, with 68% of them being first-time voters and 59% being those aged between 20 and 29. Around 45% of those backing Vijay are in the 30-39 age bracket.

Gupta suggested that Vijay could well be the "next MGR", adding that the TVK is doing extraordinarily well in the Chennai region. Furthermore, the exit poll stated that Thalapathy Vijay (37%) is the most preferred CM face, followed by MK Stalin (35%) and Edappadi K Palanisami (22%).

Advertisement

Besides this, five exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK and a decent start for the TVK. According to these exit polls, the AIADMK-BJP combine is likely to remain the second-largest political force in Tamil Nadu.

Barring these, the Times Now-JVC Exit Poll predicted a landslide majority for the NDA in the southern state, with 128-147 seats likely in its kitty.

Pollsters DMK AIADMK TVK Others India Today-Axis My India 92-110 22-32 98-120 -- Vote Vibe 103-113 114-124 4-10 -- Chanakya Strategies 145-160 50-65 -- 18-26 Matrize 122-132 87-110 10-12 2-6 Times Now-JVC Exit Poll 75-95 128-147 8-10 -- Peoples Pulse 125-145 65-80 18-24 2-6 Poll of Exit Polls 130 65 31 8 P-MARQ 125-145 65-85 16-26 1-6 Peoples Insight 120-140 60-70 30-40 --

MUST READ | Pinarayi in trouble? Kerala exit poll stuns Left! Signals strong comeback for...

What works for DMK?

As per the latest trends, DMK is seen to be slightly ahead due to its governance record and welfare schemes. The reason why Stalin still seems to have an edge is due to the DMK's strong core voter base of around 20 per cent, which includes other backward classes, Dalits, Muslims, Christians, urban lower and lower-middle classes, and women voters, combined with legacy voters.

DON'T MISS | Khela Hobe in West Bengal? Will Mamata save her turf as 3 exit polls back BJP

Minority consolidation, particularly Muslim voters, is tilting towards the DMK. Any split in the votes of AIADMK and TVK could indirectly benefit the ruling party in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Why is Vijay considered influential?

Even though Vijay is not yet seen as a clear winner, he is highly influential as the TVK is targeting the youth and first-time voters and positioning itself as an alternative.

After the recent SIR exercise, nearly 40 per cent of the total voters in Tamil Nadu are under the age of 39. A little over 17 per cent are in the 20-29 bracket, and some 20 per cent are in the 30-39 age group.

MUST READ | Can NDA hold Puducherry? Exit polls say yes, but Vijay may dent the race

If he ends up doing well, Vijay might not hurt DMK as much as he could dent the AIADMK's prospects. TVK may cause a dent in anti-DMK votes, particularly those that would go to AIADMK in a traditional two-way contest, making DMK's path to power easier despite anti-incumbency.

While young voters in the state are gravitating towards the TVK's change narrative, older voters still prefer DMK/AIADMK stability.

What does it mean for DMK, AIADMK, and TVK?

The stakes are very high for the DMK as well as the AIADMK. For the DMK, it means trying to retain power consecutively and ensuring a smooth leadership transition to Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Advertisement

In the case of AIADMK, it is a make-or-break election as poor performance could trigger an internal crisis. For Vijay, this is the first electoral test ever since he launched his political outfit.