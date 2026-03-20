Rise in Lakshmir Bhandar allocation by ₹500, ₹30,000 crore agriculture budget: Key highlights of TMC's manifesto for West Bengal polls

With the West Bengal Assembly elections approaching, the Trinamool Congress on Friday released its manifesto, laying out a mix of welfare schemes and development plans under what it calls “Didi’s 10 pledge”. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also used the announcement to sharpen her criticism of the BJP and the Centre.

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The state will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting set for May 4.

According to report by India Today, the party has promised to increase assistance under Lakshmir Bhandar by Rs 500, taking the monthly amount to Rs 1,500 for women in the general category and Rs 1,700 for SC and ST beneficiaries. It has also said the Rs 1,500 monthly allowance for unemployed youth under Banglar Yuba-Sathi will continue.

For farmers, the TMC has proposed a Rs 30,000 crore agriculture budget, which will also include support for landless farmers.

The document outlines a push on basic services as well. It promises a pucca house for every family and piped drinking water for all households. Annual ‘Duare Chikitsa’ camps are planned to deliver healthcare at people’s doorsteps, along with upgrades to government school infrastructure.

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On the economic front, the party said it aims to develop Bengal into a trade hub for eastern India, supported by modern logistics and a global trade centre.

The manifesto also commits to continuing old-age pensions while expanding coverage. It proposes administrative changes such as creating seven new districts and expanding urban local bodies.

Addressing the press conference, Banerjee accused the BJP and the Centre of trying to interfere in the state’s functioning. She alleged there was a move to “disenfranchise citizens” and raised concerns about a possible delimitation exercise after the elections, saying it could affect political representation.

She also criticised the Centre over public sector units. “Railways and other PSUs are being handed over to a few, including some who have looted and left the country,” she said.

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Questioning the transfer of officials ahead of the polls, Banerjee said, “There is always a limit to such changes, but this time officers across departments are being shifted. If people don’t get ration, who will they turn to?” She added that observers sent for election duty “do not know the state or its ground realities”.

She went further to allege that an “undeclared President’s Rule” was already in place. “This is not undeclared anymore. Modi ji has effectively declared President’s Rule in Bengal. They are not saying it openly, but their actions show it,” she said, calling it a “shame”.

Accusing the BJP of targeting the state, she said, “Bengal has long been their target. They don’t want Bengal to exist as a strong state in this country.”

Framing the election as a larger political contest, Banerjee said, “We have an election to fight, but the bigger fight is to save this country from Modi. This is the time to come together and teach the BJP a lesson,” adding that people would give a “befitting reply”.