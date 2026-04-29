West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 today: When and where to watch live 

West Bengal Exit Poll results today | With the final phase of voting in West Bengal ending today, exit poll projections for the 2026 Assembly elections will be released later this evening. In Bengal, the surveys are expected to offer the first major clues in the fierce political battle between the BJP and the ruling TMC.

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West Bengal witnessed a high-stakes contest between the ruling All India Trinamool Congress led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the BJP, which is trying to convert its rise since 2021 to power.

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The TMC is seeking another term after its landslide win in 2021, while the BJP is banking on gains in north Bengal and fresh inroads in the south. Key contests include Bhabanipur, where BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is challenging Mamata Banerjee, along with closely watched battles across Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, and Hooghly.

In the 294-seat Assembly, regional dominance and district-level swings could prove decisive, making the exit polls especially significant.

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The exit poll numbers would also provide early indications on other major contests across the country, including the BJP versus Congress fight in Assam, the DMK-AIADMK showdown in Tamil Nadu, and the LDF-UDF battle in Kerala.

West Bengal has remained one of the most closely watched states this election season, with intense campaigning, multi-phase polling, and record voter participation drawing nationwide attention.

Whether you prefer TV news, live streaming or social media updates, here's a full guide on when and where to watch West Bengal Exit Poll 2026 results live.

At what time can viewers watch exit polls live in India?

Seat projections will start coming in from 06:30 pm onwards today, April 29.

Where can we watch Exit Poll 2026 live on TV?

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You can watch the live updates for West Bengal exit polls on India Today TV, India Today website, AajTak TV, and AajTak website. Viewers can also tune into BusinessToday.In and Business Today's official YouTube channel for the latest updates about Exit Polls 2026.

Which online platforms will stream exit poll results live?

Leading agencies that will share exit poll updates on social media platforms include Axis My India, CVoter, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, and Today's Chanakya.

Are exit polls released after all voting phases end?

According to Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, exit polls can't be conducted, published or publicised before all the voting phases end. The ban covers the entire duration of a multi-phase election, beginning from the first day's polling to half an hour after the final phase ends.

This implies that even if voting concluded earlier in Kerala or Tamil Nadu, exit poll data from those states couldn't be published while polling was still taking place in phases in another state.

Which states are covered in the Exit Poll 2026?

The projections for West Bengal as well as Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be released at the same time.

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What was the voter turnout in West Bengal?

During the first phase of voting, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 93.19 per cent, the highest since India's Independence, according to Election Commission data.

The massive turnout has further heightened curiosity around the exit poll projections, with both the BJP and the TMC expressing confidence about their electoral prospects.

When will the counting of votes take place?

The official counting of votes will take place on May 4.