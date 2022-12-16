‘Biggest hiring mistake’: Ashneer Grover takes potshots at ex-SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar amid legal tussle with BharatPe

Taking a dig at the fintech platform BharatPe’s board chairman and former State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar, BharatPe’s ousted co-founder and author of Doglapan Ashneer Grover has called him his “biggest hiring mistake.” Grover further claimed that this is “not only because of what transpired” but also because he overlooked data.

Grover wrote in a recent tweet, “Rajnish Kumar was my biggest hiring mistake. Not only because of what transpired- but because I overlooked data. SBI stock tanked 25 per cent in 3 years (Rs 257 to Rs 192). That’s $8 billion of value destruction. After he left, it went up Rs 570 (up 200 per cent). Data is never dogla!”

Rajnish Kumar was my biggest hiring mistake. Not only because of what transpired - but bcoz I overlooked data. Under Rajnish as CMD, SBI stock tanked 25% in 3 yrs (₹257 —> ₹192). That’s $8 Bn of value destruction. After he left it went to ₹570 (up 200%). Data is never dogla ! pic.twitter.com/m2z7AsZG3H — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) December 16, 2022

But was it always like this between Grover and the former SBI boss? The answer is no. Rajnish Kumar was appointed as the chairman of BharatPe board in October last year.

While hiring Kumar, Grover said, “We look forward to invaluable guidance from Rajnish Kumar as we build India’s largest digital credit provider. We are confident that under his able guidance, BharatPe will attain newer heights and build the best-in-class fintech for the new India.”

This, however, is not his first attack against BharatPe’s board members. Earlier this week, Grover took aim at BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer and alleged that the latter led a high life on funds raised by him.

Grover tweeted, “Suhail (CEO)- bahut aish kar li Ashneer ke raised funds pe. Ladkiya bhi ghuma li Australia. Par hai to hum nalle- hiring, product, tech, UNITY bank, PA license, market share- kuchh nahi hil raha humse. Kya karenge? Sumeet (GC)- Case karenge! Case karenge! Case karenge!”

Suhail (CEO) - bahut aish kar li Ashneer ke raised funds pe. Ladkiya bhi ghuma li Australia. Par hai to hum nalle - hiring, product, tech, UNITY bank, PA license, mkt share - kuchh nahi hil raha humse. Kya karenge?

Sumeet (GC): Case karenge ! case karenge ! Case karenge#doglapan pic.twitter.com/K0Q8qJ60e1 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) December 12, 2022

Grover, also known for his appearance on the entrepreneurship-based reality show Shark Tank India, also attacked the fintech unicorn’s co-founder Shashvat Nakrani. The former Shark Tank India judge tweeted, “Doglapan: Shashvat (co-founder) to me. Bhai degree poori karni hai. Ek saal office bunk kar ke IIT poora kar leta hoon. Secondary kara dena aur salary bhi mat rokna- investor ko mat batana. Shashvat to Board: No objection in filing case against Ashneer.”

Doglapan:

Shashvat (Co-Founder) to me. Bhai degree poori karni hai. Ek saal office bunk kar ke IIT poora kar leta hoon. Secondary kara dena aur salary bhi mat rokna - investor ko mat batana.

Shashvat to Board: No objection in filing case against Ashneer.https://t.co/Uuh6QCG1il pic.twitter.com/yNIJ4iTJpG — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) December 9, 2022

These attacks come amid a legal tussle between the Grovers, BharatPe and the fintech unicorn’s board. BharatPe has taken three legal actions against Ashneer Grover, his wife and former head of controls Madhuri Jain Grover, and their other family members.

BharatPe has filed a civil suit in the Delhi High Court, a criminal complaint with the Economic Offences Wing and an arbitration clawing back Ashneer Grover’s restricted shareholding and stripping him of co-founder’s title over alleged irregularities. The fintech unicorn has sought over Rs 88 crore in damages.

His wife and former head of controls at BharatPe Madhuri Jain Grover is one of the accused in the civil and criminal lawsuits. She has been accused of creating fake bills, enlisting non-existent vendors to provide services to BharatPe, overcharging BharatPe for recruitment and diverting company funds for personal use.

Also read: ‘Madhuri Jain Grover among the highest individual female taxpayers for many years’: Ashneer Grover amid BharatPe row

Also read: ‘Saste me ek aur item hai’: Ashneer Grover takes a dig at influencer Ankur Warikoo's book