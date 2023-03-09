Flipkart-backed Ninjacart ties up with Garuda Aerospace to bring drone tech to farmers

Homegrown drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has partnered with Flipkart-backed agri-commerce start-up Ninjacart to bring disruptive tech innovation to India’s agriculture sector.

Through a strategic tie-up, both companies will offer short-term financing options to farmers, allowing them to access the latest drone technology at affordable prices. The use of drones in farm lands can not only help improve crop yields for farmers, but also bring down input costs and increase farm-level efficiency.

In addition to the technology, Garuda and Ninjacart will also provide training and business opportunities to rural entrepreneurs in India’s villages. The individuals will be trained on how to operate drones and made a part of pilots. Both start-ups claim that the rural youth can earn anywhere between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 per month through these opportunities.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, said, “This partnership will not only help farmers improve their yields and reduce costs, but it will also provide young entrepreneurs with skills and business opportunities. We believe that this collaboration will help in developing an ever-lasting impact on the agricultural sector in India.”

Kartheeswaran KK, Co-founder and CEO, Ninjacart, added, “We believe in leveraging technology to make agriculture more efficient and profitable for farmers. The use of drones in agriculture will also help in soil analysis, water management, and precision agriculture.”

Garuda Aerospace currently has a fleet of 400 ‘made-in-India’ drones and a team of over 500 pilots across 84 cities in India. Ninjacart, meanwhile, works with over one lakh farmers across 150 villages and helps them improve their yield and income. Since 2020, Flipkart and Walmart have pumped in $175 million into Ninjacart even as it pivoted from B2C to a B2B model.

