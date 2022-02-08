Good Glamm Group to launch probe in former ScoopWhoop CEO's sexual assault case

Content-to-commerce unicorn Good Glamm Group has said that it will launch an independent inquiry into the alleged sexual assault allegations against its subsidiary firm ScoopWhoop’s former co-founder and CEO Satvik Mishra.

Responding to BusinessToday.In, Good Glamm Group in a statement said that in light of the recent news reports on ScoopWhoop Media, it will be launching an independent inquiry into the matter which will be overseen by law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

In the interim, Priyanka Gill, co-founder of Good Glamm Group, will take over as the CEO of ScoopWhoop, the company added.

Delhi-based digital media platform ScoopWhoop’s co-founder and CEO Satvik Mishra was accused of sexual assault by an ex-colleague Samdish Bhatia two days after Mishra stepped down from his role.

Bhatia, in an Instagram post, had accused ScoopWhoop of making threats and offering money to "shut up" over sexual assault.

"What they have now decided to come down to is plain and simple mud slinging and harassment against me and my lawyer, I was sexually assaulted by the ScoopWhoop Pvt Ltd, CEO Satvik Mishra. I have been denied my truth and punished for just wanting to live my life. I have been infantilised, threatened with huge offers of huge sums of money to shut up and move on and I have been told by the people who run ScoopWhoop that any "misunderstanding" can be sorted out and that I should just get over this and get back to being the chirpy chirpy Sandish- their exact words," Bhatia said.

Mishra, in an Instagram post on Saturday, announced that he has decided to step down from ScoopWhoop and that COO Rishi Pratim Mukherjee will now be the interim CEO of the company.

ScoopWhoop was acquired by Good Glamm Group last year. However, top sources at Good Glamm Group told BusinessToday.In that the alleged incident happened before its acquisition of ScoopWhoop.