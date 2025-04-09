Indian start-ups could consider Dubai as the first step to scale globally, instead of Silicon Valley, says Dubai Chamber President

Indian start-ups could consider Dubai as the first step to scale globally, instead of defaulting to Silicon Valley or other Western destinations says Dubai Chamber President says Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO Dubai Chambers while urging Indian startups to look beyond the West.

He said, “The reasoning is simple yet strategic, Dubai not only offers robust funding opportunities, but also access to a rapidly growing consumer base across the Middle East and Africa, making it a highly viable launchpad for sustainable growth. Indian startups, especially in tech, can benefit from Dubai’s connectivity, infrastructure, and entrepreneur-friendly ecosystem.” He also said that with low tariff structures, robust infrastructure, and a longstanding trade relationship with India, Dubai offers a compelling alternative for exporters amid rising global tariffs, especially from the US.

Speaking at the Dubai India Forum 2025 held on Tuesday, he talked about the rising investments and collaboration between two counties Lootah said that between 2020 and 2024, Dubai invested close to US $5 billion in India, while Indian businesses channelled US $4.1 billion into Dubai, with major focus areas including ICT and chip design. Fintech alone, attracted US $ 650–700 million in funding—70% of which came from private, institutional sources, highlighting investor confidence. With 72,500+ Indian companies now active in Dubai, up 173% over the last decade. Notably, other areas like food tech, logistics tech, and agri-tech are gaining momentum, presenting new opportunities for cross-border collaboration, especially with India's large agricultural base and rising tech innovation he said.

Lootah also highlighted a major challenge for international investors, especially from the UAE, is the lack of accessible and detailed information about business opportunities in India. He said that there needs to be a stronger focus on awareness-building and targeted engagement. “Many investors who entered India decades ago in traditional sectors like real estate or finance may not be aware of the newer, high-growth sectors emerging in other parts of the country. India presents a vast and diverse landscape for investment, with each state offering unique strengths—whether it's financial services in Mumbai and GIFT City, IT in Bangalore and Chennai, or manufacturing and infrastructure across other regions.” he said.

Lastly, he also said that two countries could build a manufacturing corridor that combines India’s tech prowess with Dubai’s manufacturing push, enabling both nations to access wider global markets more seamlessly. He said that Dubai is investing heavily in advanced manufacturing as part of its D33 Economic Agenda, while India is gaining global traction through the Make in India initiative. He emphasized the need for ongoing dialogue with manufacturers on both sides—not just to address challenges, but also to explore untapped opportunities and understand their aspirations for scaling up.