Kishore Biyani, Mohandas Pai among 70 investors bet on Former Twitter India’s head’s startup



A group of 70 global investors, founders including Future Group’s Chief Executive Officer , Kishore Biyani and Former Infosys Chairman, Mohandas Pai have invested in Invact Metaversity, a startup founded by ex-Twitter India head, Manish Maheshwari. The fresh investment round has valued the startup at $30 million.



Invact Metaversity which operates at the intersection of education and metaverse claims to transform new age business ventures from education to entertainment, according to an official statement.



The former Twitter India boss , Maheshwari was caught in a controversy over the hate speech row , and the implementation of the newly framed IT rules in India last year and quit the tech company to work on his ed-tech venture.

Invact Metaversity is the world's first 3D immersive virtual learning platform. It allows students to communicate with one another and their teachers via animated avatars regardless of their physical location. By enabling students to hang out together in virtual spaces it facilitates peer-to-peer learning and adds a community layer which had been missing in online learning thus far.



People who have believed in the company's vision and invested in it include global leaders from Microsoft, Meta (previously, Facebook), Coinbase, Google, Twitter, Uber, Amazon, Softbank, World Bank, Ford Foundation, Qatar Foundation, McKinsey, Spotify, GoJek, LinkedIn, Notion, Disney and many more. Top business leaders & educators also joined the round which included Kishore Biyani (Future Group), T.V. Mohandas Pai (Manipal Global Education), Dr. Ritesh Malik (Plaksha), and Kirthiga Reddy (former Facebook India head), a statement by the company said.



The list also includes impressive new-age entrepreneurs from top startups like Zilingo, Zerodha, Razorpay, Sheroes, Snapdeal, Koo, CARS24, Bounce, Leap Finance, Suki, etc.



“I am overwhelmed by the faith that the investors have shown in our company’s vision to make education available to everyone immersively at a price they can afford,” “Manish Maheshwari, Founder & CEO - Invact Metaversity said.



“The hardware is cheaper, the network is ubiquitous, and the world is getting ready for a more immersive experience in work and otherwise. Education is ripe to be disrupted with Invact Metaversity,” Tanay Pratap, Founder & CTO said.

