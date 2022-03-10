Kuku FM Raises $19.5 mn in Series B funding led by KRAFTON Inc.

Audio Content platform Kuku FM has secured Series B funding of $19.5 million led by South Korean gaming giant KRAFTON Inc. The round also saw participation from its existing investors including 3one4 Capital, Vertex Ventures, and India Quotient, with Founder Bank Capital and Verlinvest joining as new investors. With this latest round of funding, Kuku FM has secured a total of $25 million since its inception in 2018. Fueling its existing offerings, Kuku FM will use the funds raised through this investment to broaden its language offerings and consolidate content creation.

Kuku FM was founded in 2018 by three IITians. It claims to be India’s only platform that provides content creation tools to its users enabling them to create, develop and post content. Offering content in five languages (Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, and Gujarati), Kuku FM hosts 150,000 hours of content across audiobooks, stories, book summaries, courses, and podcasts on its platform. Kuku FM’s offering covers a wide range of genres from fiction and nonfiction audiobooks, self-help education titles, entertainment, news, mythology, spirituality, learning and inspirations, stories, poems, and even jingles. With 30k creators, 50 per cent of the content on Kuku FM is exclusive to the platform and only available on Kuku FM.

“Kuku FM is pioneering a new category for audio content by bringing premium, unique, and immersive digital audio experiences to our users. We have seen an unprecedented consumption of audio content amongst users in our country with 70 per cent users coming from Tier 2 cities. We are excited to witness the evolution of this genre," Lal Chand Bisu, co-founder & CEO, Kuku FM said.

He further added, “We have great synergy of vision with KRAFTON and are thrilled to have them onboard as an integral investing partner. With this momentum, we are confident about hitting 10Mn active paid users by the end of this year and 50 Mn paid users by 2025.”

“We are very excited to partner with Kuku FM and support them in their journey of building a strong creator and listener ecosystem which continues to grow at an amazing pace creating many unique local IPs. Here at KRAFTON Inc., we strongly believe that Indian IPs and regional Indian languages content growth will unlock next big monetization opportunity not just in India but even globally in the long term and Kuku FM team is best placed to capture this opportunity in the audio category,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, Head of India Division at KRAFTON Inc.