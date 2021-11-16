Meesho logs 17.8 mn users in Sept; aims to reach 100 mn by Dec 2022

Social commerce platform Meesho has logged 17.8 million users and 51 million orders per month in September this year. The app aims to reach 100 million users by December 2022. The app had 209,000 users and 1.2 million orders per month in February 2019 and 563,000 users and 3.1 million orders per month in March 2020.

"Feb 2019 — 209,000 users, 1.2 million orders/month. March 2020 — 563,000 users, 3.1 million orders/ month. September 2021 — 17.8 million users, 51 million orders/ month. Our goal: 100 million MTUs by December 2022," Meesho said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal founded social commerce platform has beaten social media giant Facebook to become the most downloaded Indian app with 25 million downloads in the month of October, as per the data by SensorTower. Facebook, which now comes under the newly renamed Meta Platforms Inc, reported 23 million downloads in the same month.

Meesho registered 750 per cent growth in users over last year during its flagship sale event -- Maha Indian Shopping League from October 6-9. Around 60 per cent of the total demand was driven by Tier 4+ markets including remote locations like Khawzhawl and Sopore.

Meanwhile, Meesho had recently raised $570 million in a series F funding round led by Fidelity Management and Research Company and B Capital Group, as per an official statement. This funding led to a rise in Meesho’s valuation by around 2 times to $4.9 billion.

