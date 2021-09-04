Meesho to give 10-day work break to employees in November

Indian social commerce platform Meesho will give its employees across the company a 10-day work break in November after the festive season for relaxation and rejuvenation.

In a LinkedIn post, Meesho said it will be going on a company-wide break from November 4-14. "We are going to completely unplug from work - right after our busy and frenetic festive sale season, so that we are back to doing what we love - relaxed and rejuvenated."

It said the company understands that the pandemic has been very hard on the mental health and productivity.

Meanwhile in another post, the company said it has updated the number of optional leaves for its employees to 64.

"We have just updated our list of optional holidays. A whopping list of 64 optional calendar leaves that cover a range of holidays - from festivals to special days - Meeshoites are now spoilt for choice!" the company said.

Founded in 2015 by IIT-Delhi batchmates Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, Meesho provides manufacturers a platform to connect with re-sellers, who then sell their products to end-customers via social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook.

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup offers payment and logistics services to these re-sellers for ease of transactions and sales. The company caters to around 1 crore re-sellers across more than 5,000 cities in India.

