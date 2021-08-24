Microsoft teams up with Invest India to support 11 tech startups

US-based multinational technology company Microsoft has teamed up with India’s national investment promotion and facilitation agency Invest India to support tech startups in the country. Under this collaboration, Microsoft for Startups program will work with the Government’s Accelerating Growth for New India’s Innovations (AGNIi Mission), a program of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India which helps startups become enterprise ready.

To begin with, the firm has onboarded 11 startups for the Microsoft for Startups program from fields like e-mobility waste, financial services, agriculture, defence and security, IT/ITeS and waste management. Startups selected for the Microsoft for Startups program can avail benefits like access to Azure credits, support for technology and business acceleration, aimed at scaling their growth.

Startups shortlisted by Microsoft include Amplearth Packaging and Systems, Daybest Research, enterprise communications startups Arishti Cyber Tech, Go Buzzr (Dev BeeTech), Whrrl, Vecmocon Technologies, Vasudhaika Software (Kalgudi Digital), Prkruti (Jal Technologies), Sandbrid Research and Development, YCLEPT 4E Labs and Yuktiz Gidabits.

“Fostering strong ties with the top enterprises in the world to nurture Indian innovation is one of the most important contributions of AGNIi in ensuring India’s continued strength in the global economy. I congratulate the AGNIi Mission for playing a pivotal role in transforming India’s innovation landscape in these unprecedented times of global change,” Invest India MD and CEO Deepak Bagla said.

Selected startups can utilise Microsoft technology like Azure, GitHub and M365 and personalised technical sessions, content and mentorship for running their businesses. To develop and execute their go-to market strategies, they will be able to use Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace, enterprise sales team and the rapidly growing partner ecosystem.

