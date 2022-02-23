Mobility start-up Cityflo launches operations in Delhi-NCR; to invest Rs 120 cr

Mobility start-up Cityflo has announced expansion of its operations to Delhi-NCR. The company aims to expand its coverage to 20 new routes in the region by the end of 2022.

Cityflo currently undertakes 1,00,000 rides per month across 13 routes in Mumbai. The company said that it is planning to invest Rs 120 crore to strengthen operations across Delhi-NCR region over the next 18 months.

The announcement comes at a time when many corporates have begun calling employees back to offices.

Cityflo offers app-based daily bus service for office-goers, assuring premium and hassle-free service. Cityflo brings an elevated commute experience -- a chauffeured ride from home to work, and an app to book, track, reschedule or cancel the ride with ease.

Cityflo’s fleet of premium buses will initially ply on Faridabad-Gurugram route, and later expand to other areas across South Delhi, Rohini, Paschim Vihar, and Dwarka over the next three months, the company said in a release.

"We are happy to announce Cityflo’s launch in the Delhi-NCR region. Given the high levels of car ownership and the infamous traffic jams here, we see a large opportunity in bringing the Cityflo experience to Delhi-ites. While we continue to grow in Mumbai, across both existing and new routes, we expect our Delhi operations to further accelerate Cityflo’s growth," Cityflo co-founder Jerin Venad said.

The mobility start-up said that about 70 per cent of its customers are established professionals within the age demographic of 25 to 45 years.

"Cityflo, together with our bus owner partners, plans to invest over Rs 120 crore into our Delhi-NCR operations over the next 18 months. This will be used for procurement of bus fleet, supporting infrastructure, skill development for drivers, and building awareness about Cityflo's service and its benefits," Venad said.

"Cityflo’s customers will collectively reduce over 60,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, take 9,000 cars off the roads daily, and help reduce travel time on Delhi highways by 10 per cent across the board. In the process, Cityflo will create 400+ jobs across our drivers, maintenance staff and managerial roles in the system," Venad added.



Cityflo has raised approximately Rs 68 crore since inception, which includes its Series A funding round by Lightbox Ventures and India Quotient.