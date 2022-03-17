Product review start-up Mishry launches plan to let users invest in the platform

Mishry, a leading product review platform, has announced the launch of its Consumer Stock Option Plan (CSOP) to enable its users invest in the company.

The CSOP is currently live on Tyke, an investing platform, and will be live over the next 10 days. While users can invest as low as Rs 5,000, the CSOP on Tyke is a part of its larger ongoing pre-Series A funding activity.

Launched in April 2019 by Tanu Ganguly, Mishry is a woman-led start-up that aims to make shopping for kitchen-related products better, with specific and credible content. It plans to use the funds raised through Tyke to extend its review catalogue and launch a marketplace model for reviews.

Mishry, which has both brands and consumers as its users, currently has over four lakh users, a social media community of over 35,000, and a creator's community of over a thousand mothers in the country.

It earlier raised investments from angel investors, including Vir Sanghvi, Rajiv Garodia, and Kiran Shetty. It has also onboarded Jonathan Callcut, Europe's leading voice in the business of reviews, as a strategic advisor and mentor for the start-up.

“Our community has always been an integral part of our growth story. Our brand is built largely through word of mouth and the community has been at the forefront of spreading our message,” said Ganguly.

“So, it made a lot of sense to extend an invite to our evangelists to become a part of our next growth phase. Tyke kind of platforms have made this easy and accessible for users to invest in new-age start-ups and democratised angel investing,” she added.

Lately, several new age and early-stage start-ups have been resorting to new and innovative ways to raise funds as an alternative to venture capital funding or bank loans.

Also read: Start-ups Evenflow, Eunimart join hands for taking domestic brands global

Also read: Razorpay acquires IZealiant Technologies to strengthen its banking solution services