Start-ups Evenflow, Eunimart join hands for taking domestic brands global 

Evenflow, a leading ecommerce roll-up, has announced a tie-up with Eunimart, a major ecommerce enabler, to help local brands launch and scale in international markets.

Evenflow and Eunimart would work together to help in strategising global expansion of the brands that the former acquires in the Indian market, it said a release.

Since its inception last year, Evenflow has acquired seven homegrown brands, spread across categories such as home & kitchen, sports & fitness, garden & outdoors among others and launched these brands on the Indian marketplaces.

The plan is to aggressively promote these brands in the global markets and boost their brand value as well as sales, added the release.

Founded by former Uber executives Utsav Agarwal and Pulkit Chhabra in 2021, Evenflow aggregates third-party sellers on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. It acquires online marketplace sellers in the range of $200K - $2 million per brand.

“Eunimart has built a fabulous product to help brands go global. Leveraging Eunimart’s partnerships across geographies and marketplaces and their capabilities around supply chain and demand forecasting will definitely help us,” said Agarwal.

Meanwhile, Eunimart founded by former Rocket Internet executive Shayak Mazumder helps brands grow globally and accelerate profitability.

The e-commerce enabler start-up helps brands sell on more than 25 sales channels including Amazon, Flipkart, and Shopify among others.

It also enables logistics and supply chain network and global warehousing partnerships for these brands besides providing them with data and insights powered by an AI platform.

It helps brands increase revenues by up to 2x and reduce costs by approximately 35 per cent.

“Eunimart comes with a sole purpose of enabling brands and businesses to sell easily on multiple marketplaces,” said Mazumder.

Also read: Weekly rundown: CredAvenue enters unicorn club; Eruditus scores large debt round

Also read: Byju’s raises $800 mn; Byju Raveendran invests $400 mn