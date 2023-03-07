scorecardresearch
Clear all

Stock Analysis

View More

LATEST NEWS

View More
News
Unicorns
News
Swiggy takes down controversial 'Holi egg' billboards

Feedback

Swiggy takes down controversial 'Holi egg' billboards

Business Today has learned that after much controversy, the billboards are being taken down by Swiggy.

The controversial billboards have been taken down by Swiggy The controversial billboards have been taken down by Swiggy

After much controversy over its billboard advertising delivery of eggs during Holi, food and grocery delivery service provider Swiggy has decided to take the billboards down, Business Today has learned from sources.

The controversy erupted after the company put out a billboard that read, “Omelette; Sunny side-up; Kisi ke sarr par. #BuraMatKhelo. Get Holi essentials on Instamart.”

The advertisement went viral on Twitter along with the hashtag #HinduPhobicSwiggy. 

While some internet users criticised Swiggy for the campaign, others supported the message of not wasting food.

A Twitter user criticised the company and tweeted:

On the other hand, some users appreciated the message of the tweet and said:

Also Read: #HinduPhobicSwiggy takes Twitter by storm ahead of Holi; here’s what happened - BusinessToday

Also Read: Swiggy pulls out of cloud kitchen business, sells vertical to Kitchens@ in share swap deal - BusinessToday

Published on: Mar 07, 2023, 3:21 PM IST
Posted by: aakanksha chaturvedi, Mar 07, 2023, 3:14 PM IST

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS