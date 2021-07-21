Vegan brand Zouk raises Rs 1.5 mn from Stellaris, others

Mumbai-based vegan lifestyle brand Zouk has raised about $1.5 million (around Rs 11.75 crore) in a pre-series A funding round, led by Stellaris Venture Partners. Founders of Wow Skin Science and existing investor Titan Capital also participated in this fundraising round.

Earlier this year, Zouk raised seed capital from founders of Beardo and Mamaearth apart from Titan Capital. These funds will be allocated towards domestic and global expansion. They will also be used for boosting the supply chain and distribution line and extending the company's product line.

Zouk is a PETA-approved startup that makes laptop bags, tote bags, slings, and chain wallets using vegan leather sourced and manufactured in India. These products are manufactured by local artisans at the company’s Mumbai facility.

“In Stellaris, we have found the right partner, who can guide us to become an iconic brand in the coming years,” Zouk co-founder and CEO Disha Singh said. Stellaris’ Rahul Chowdhuri will also join the board of Zouk, The Economic Times reported.

Chowdhuri believes India’s direct-to-consumer market is at the top today due to more and more customers going for online shopping due to the coronavirus pandemic. He added that the e-commerce marketplace and social media platforms provide brands like Zouk with a level playing field to compete with already existing brands and make their own mark.

