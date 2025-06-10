BigBasket to join 10-minute food delivery race by FY26, takes on Zomato, Swiggy

BigBasket, the Tata Group-backed grocery delivery service, is set to introduce a 10-minute food delivery service across India by the end of the financial year 2026. This move aims to capitalise on the growing quick-commerce market, currently valued at $7.1 billion, and position BigBasket as a formidable contender against established players like Zomato and Swiggy.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company's strategy involves the expansion of its network of dark stores from the current 700 to between 1,000 and 1,200 by the end of 2025, thus enhancing its logistical capabilities to meet the demand for rapid delivery. The initiative is not just about speed but also about improving service quality and customer satisfaction, ensuring that BigBasket remains a top choice for consumers.

The rollout follows a successful pilot programme initiated a month earlier in Bengaluru, which will extend to 40 dark stores by the end of July. "BigBasket is targeting customers of the existing food delivery firms such as Zomato and Swiggy while also unlocking a new pool of customers," co-founder Vipul Parekh told Reuters. The initiative seeks to not only attract existing users of food delivery apps but also capture a new customer base, thereby broadening BigBasket's market reach. The focus on customer acquisition is crucial as it aims to increase its market penetration significantly.

Advertisement

Competition in the quick-commerce sector has intensified with the entry of new players like Zepto Café, Blinkit's Bistro, and Swiggy's Bolt. Zepto Café launched in April 2022, specialising in coffee and ready-to-eat food, while Blinkit Bistro and Bolt have expanded their presence rapidly since their launches. BigBasket aims to counter these offerings by leveraging its association with Tata Group's brands, including Starbucks and Qmin, to offer a diverse menu to its clientele. This diverse menu is expected to be a key differentiator in attracting a wide range of customers.

The strategic reliance on dark stores—urban warehouses designed for swift order processing and dispatch—underpins BigBasket's operational model. This approach allows the company to efficiently manage the logistics of quick food delivery, ensuring minimal wait times for consumers. Currently, 5–10 per cent of BigBasket users incorporate quick-food items with regular grocery orders, a figure expected to rise with the service's expansion. The ability to seamlessly integrate quick-food items into regular grocery orders is expected to enhance customer convenience and satisfaction.

Advertisement

In the face of burgeoning competition, BigBasket is positioned to utilise its significant resources, as highlighted by Parekh: "One of the advantages we have is, being a part of Tata Group, you have enough internal capital available." This financial backing is poised to support BigBasket's growth initiatives, including a prospective public listing within the next 18–24 months. The potential public listing is seen as a strategic move to further strengthen its market position.

As the quick-commerce market continues to evolve, BigBasket's entry with a 10-minute delivery promise not only intensifies the competitive landscape but also reshapes consumer expectations in India. By strategically expanding its infrastructure and targeting existing and new customers, BigBasket aims to secure a substantial market share in the rapidly growing sector. The company's proactive approach in adapting to market changes is expected to yield significant benefits in the long term.