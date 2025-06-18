Startup boost: SEBI allows startup founders to retain ESOPs before IPO

In a significant boost for startup founders eyeing stock market listings, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has eased rules around Employee Stock Options (ESOPs). Founders classified as promoters will now be allowed to retain ESOPs granted at least one year before filing their Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

The move addresses a long-standing pain point in India’s IPO ecosystem. Earlier regulations forced promoters to liquidate all share-based benefits, including ESOPs, before going public—creating hurdles for startups where founders often hold such benefits as part of their compensation. The relaxation aims to encourage more startup listings without penalising founders for holding performance-linked equity.

The decision was part of several approvals at SEBI’s latest board meeting held on Wednesday.

SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey also announced changes to the SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021, aimed at simplifying the voluntary delisting process for certain public sector undertakings (PSUs). The amendment applies to PSUs where the combined shareholding of the Government of India and other PSUs is 90% or more.

“Eligible PSUs can now delist via a fixed price mechanism with a minimum 15% premium over the floor price, determined by registered valuers. The requirement for approval by two-thirds of public shareholders has been waived due to low public float,” Pandey said during the press briefing.

Separately, SEBI also approved a framework to govern co-investments by AIFs and their managers, sponsors, or co-investors. The proposal aims to bring transparency and fairness when investors participate alongside AIFs in specific investment deals.

Under the new norms, any co-investment made by a manager, sponsor, or co-investor must be on the same terms as the AIF, including timing of entry and exit. Managers are required to establish a clear policy on allocation of investment opportunities between the AIF and co-investors, with disclosures made to all investors in the fund.

SEBI stated, “To ensure parity, the terms of exit including timing and valuation must be identical. This will avoid any undue advantage being extended to specific investors or affiliates.”

The move is expected to foster better governance, particularly in private equity and venture capital funds where co-investment structures are common.

These approvals form part of SEBI’s ongoing effort to enhance market integrity, boost investor protection, and deepen India’s capital markets by facilitating regulatory flexibility where required.

“SEBI’s approval of a dedicated co-investment vehicle (CIV) framework under the AIF regulations is a breakthrough reform. It streamlines how accredited investors—already participants in AIFs—can co-invest in high-conviction opportunities alongside fund managers, aligns India with global norms, and removes longstanding friction around such structures. This will further increase the flow of private--especially domestic capital--to entrepreneurial and growth businesses. By limiting CIVs to accredited investors, SEBI has also signaled a shift toward more principle-based, lighter-touch regulation for qualified participants. Alongside the clarity on ESOPs for startup founders, this marks SEBI’s strong commitment to innovation, deeper capital access, and sustained alignment among investors, founders, and fund managers,” said Gopal Srinivasan, CMD, TVS Capital Funds.

"SEBI as a regulator of the capital markets has announced several reformist changes today which will have a far reaching impact on the economy, boosting the investments and bringing about further 'Ease of Doing Business'. The announcement on ESOP will incentivise the founders to put in their efforts and capabilities beyond the IPo stage and create real long term value for the company as well. The treatment of Invits and Reits as equity is a transformative announcement which will have positive impact on the entire financial sector particularly the capital markets as well banks. More investments are likely to attracted with the inherent benefits available for the equity instruments, with lesser risk because of the availability of regular returns. The other steps proposed regarding delisting and QIP and AIF are also welcome changes in the interest of long term sustainable development taking into account the ground realities," said Jyoti Prakash Gadia- Managing Director at Resurgent India ( A category 1 merchant bank).

