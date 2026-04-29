Will Austria’s new visa and funding push attract Indian startup founders?

Indian founders looking to go global may have a new gateway — and it’s not Silicon Valley. Austria is emerging as an unlikely but strategic hotspot, actively courting Indian startups with visas, funding access, and incubation support, according to investment banker and CA Sarthak Ahuja.

In a recent note, Ahuja flagged that the Austrian government is directly engaging with India’s startup ecosystem, offering structured entry routes for entrepreneurs rather than just skilled workers. The shift is notable: instead of hiring talent, Europe is now looking to import innovation.

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At the centre of this push are two newly launched programmes. The India-Austria Startup Bridge is designed to connect Indian founders with Austrian companies, enabling partnerships, market access, and collaboration. Meanwhile, the Working Holiday Programme offers a one-year visa — allowing entrepreneurs to live in Austria, plug into its startup ecosystem, and explore business opportunities without the pressure of immediate employment.

“This is not about jobs. This is about building companies,” Ahuja emphasised, pointing to a broader shift in how Europe is engaging with India.

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He highlighted platforms like Advantage Austria, where founders can directly connect with business partners and track cross-border events. One such opportunity is ViennaUP (May 18–22)—a major startup festival bringing together investors, accelerators, and founders across sectors such as AI, SaaS, deeptech, cleantech, and biotech.

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In parallel, the India-Austria Science and Technology Cooperation Programme offers another entry point—especially for founders working in research-heavy domains—by enabling funding and collaboration with European institutions.

The bigger story, however, lies beneath these initiatives. Europe is facing a structural shortage of skilled talent, particularly in advanced technology sectors. Rather than relying solely on immigration, countries like Austria are now building pipelines with India—not just for talent, but for startup-led innovation.

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For Indian entrepreneurs, this opens up a different playbook. Instead of competing in crowded domestic markets or chasing jobs abroad, Ahuja suggests leveraging these programmes to build globally scalable businesses with European backing.

The appeal is clear: access to international capital, developed markets, and policy support, combined with India’s cost advantage and talent pool.

Austria’s outreach is also part of a broader strategy to deepen ties with India across education, research, and industry collaboration, creating a long-term ecosystem rather than one-off opportunities.

For founders, the message is straightforward—Europe is no longer just a destination for jobs; it’s becoming a platform for building global companies.

As Ahuja puts it, those who move early could gain a first-mover advantage in tapping into Europe’s next wave of innovation demand.

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