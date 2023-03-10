‘7.5 million students depend on you’: BYJU’S Divya Gokulnath on why negativity doesn't distract her

Edtech major BYJU’S has been swinging like a pendulum for quite some time. From widening losses to allegations of mis-selling online courses, the company has been at the forefront of bad news since the last one year. However, the company has a huge responsibility towards its students, employees and other shareholders to get distracted, co-founder of the company Divya Gokulnath recently said.



In a recent episode with social media influencer Raj Shamani, Gokulnath shared how she deals with criticism and hate “There is no room for losing focus. 7.5 million students depend on you. They are a big responsibility," she pointed out.



She also revealed in the podcast that at times the criticism is fair but other times it is “unjust and undeserved.”



“I think it is best to look beyond [the negativity]. Negativity spreads faster than positivity,” she said, adding, “One thing goes wrong but there are 100 things that went right. Nobody wants to know about the 100 things which went right.”



Gokulnath pointed out that she has learnt to “deal with everything with neutrality.” “Nothing is as good as you see in the media. Similarly, nothing is as bad as what you hear,” she said. She also added that as an entrepreneur, if one’s intent is right and the vision is long-term, then the trials and tribulations shouldn’t affect him or her.



On March 9, Bloomberg reported a development wherein BYJU’S is seeking to raise as much as $250 million through the issuance of convertible notes by its tutoring service unit.



Aakash Educational Services, a company that was acquired by BYJU’S in 2021, will issue the notes that will convert into equity at a discount of 20 per cent to the listing price of the unit’s planned initial public offering, Bloomberg reported.



