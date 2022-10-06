After a long hiatus Zomaland is back, says Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal

Gurugram-based food delivery unicorn Zomato’s annual festival is back after a long hiatus. The festival was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO of Zomato, announced on Twitter on Thursday that the fest called Zomaland will be held across seven cities in India including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and more starting this year.



After a long COVID hiatus, Zomaland is back! This will be our grandest season, with the carnival setting up its tents in 7 cities, hosting the best of dining and entertainment.



Early bird access live, on the latest @Zomato app! #zomaland



Read more – https://t.co/lxeNLkzRho pic.twitter.com/6GpfQNYxvW — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) October 6, 2022



The carnival will see the participation of approximately 400 restaurants with 140 hours of entertainment. And they are slated to take place between November 2022 and February 2023.



“A glorious ensemble of some of the best restaurants, power-packed performances, stunning attractions, activities for all ages, and a plethora of immersive experiences, Zomaland by Zomato is wholly and truly an embodiment of all things good, great and amazing that constitute a carnival,” said the NSE-listed company in a statement.



The previous edition, which happened in 2019, saw approximately 1,50,000 visitors, more than 300 restaurants serving about 3.7 lakh dishes. Prominent personalities such as Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, DIVINE, Ritviz, Tanmay Bhat, Kanan Gill, Abish Mathew, Rahul Subramanian, and more also performed.



Tickets for this event are available on fintech platform, Paytm Insider app. Normal entry tickets cost Rs 499 whereas the VIP tickets start from Rs 999.



