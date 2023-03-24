Ashneer Grover’s Third Unicorn is finally live! ‘Dogalapan’ author launches Crickpe app

BharatPe’s former Managing Director Ashneer Grover’s third venture is finally live. The author of the book ‘Dogalapan’ announced the launch of the cricket-focused fantasy sports app called CrickPe on Thursday.



He took to social media platform Twitter to share the Google Play Store and Apple Play Store links to download the applications.



“CRICKPE ! Biggest revolution in Cricket since IPL - only fantasy game paying cricketers for performance ! Where you win - cricketer wins - cricket wins !!" he tweeted.



CRICKPE !



Biggest revolution in Cricket since IPL - only fantasy game paying cricketers for performance !



Where you win - cricketer wins - cricket wins !!https://t.co/virVGj27DThttps://t.co/Jl0mu4lFXO@crickpe_app pic.twitter.com/uQuxXEnk4c — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 23, 2023



Grover started working on CrickPe in 2022 along with wife Madhuri Jain Grover and Aseem Ghavri who are also the co-founders of the company. The launch comes ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is slated to begin from next week.



Other players this company will compete with in the market include Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL) and Games24x7's My11Circle. The app is managed by Grover's new venture, Third Unicorn Private Limited.



CrickPe's official app store listing notes, "It is the only fantasy cricket app in the world where, with every match, the actual playing cricketers, cricketing bodies and real team owners win cash rewards, along with the fantasy game winners."



Business Today reported earlier that CrickPe users will need to create a team of 11 players (players from different IPL teams) and select a captain and vice-captains. The captain will get 2X points if he plays well in the actual match. The vice-captain will get 1.5X points. The app notes, "You earn points as per your team's real-life performance. Score maximum points on the leaderboard to win big prizes."



The CrickPe app does not only cover IPL, but other leagues, such as Asia Cup 2023 and ICC World Cup 2023. So far, the company is only planning to cover cricket events.



Players from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Orissa, Telangana, Sikkim, and Nagaland are not eligible to play cash contests.

Also Read: ADIA gets nod from competition watchdog for Lenskart investment