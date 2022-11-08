BEENEXT leads $3.4 million seed funding round in Bengaluru-based gaming startup Driffle

Global venture capital firm, BEENEXT, has invested $3.4 million in global digital gaming marketplace, Driffle, along with other investors such as JAFCO Asia, Taurus Ventures, Better Capital and White Venture Capital. The seed funding round also saw prominent well-known investors participating such as Kunal Shah, Maninder Gulati, Amit Damani, Archana Priyadarshani, and Arun Venkatachalam, among others.



Driffle will primarily invest in hiring, strengthening tech infrastructure, product development and expanding to new markets. In addition, the e-gaming company will use the funds to add more people across verticals such as product, engineering, marketing, and customer support in its Gurgaon office.



Commenting on this development, Chetan Bhardwaj, co-founder and CEO of the company said, “At Driffle, we enable instant delivery of our goods digitally, with simplified payment processes, overcoming the complications of payment fraud and cross-border distribution. We are thrilled to have reputed investors backing us as we expand our presence globally with the aim to make gaming more secure and convenient like never before.



Anirudh Garg, investor at BEENEXT, said that Driffle is “built by a team of avid gamers.” He also said, “With their deep passion for problem-solving, the team is addressing customer experience, for buying digital goods, which has not been worked upon so far. Driffle offers the industry-demanded revamp and better customer experience for buyers and sellers internationally through their truly global model of business.”



Garg highlighted that the start-up has some “exciting products” in the pipeline including peer-to-peer in-game assets trading marketplace.



The Bengaluru-based start-up was launched in 2021 by Chetan Bhardwaj, Gaurav Kumar Jha, Mayank Chawla, and Abhishek Kumar. It raised its first round of funding in March this year. The $74.5k seed round was raised at a valuation of $4.66 million according to market research platform, Tracxn.



The online retailer for gaming products is currently available in over 100 countries spanning across South East Asia and Europe and accepts over 100 different currencies. Other brands functioning in a similar space include GameStop, Eneba, Instant Gaming, and more.

