'BoAt nahi toh hum nahi': Aman Gupta shares why his new-found fame doesn't distract him

The new-found fame from Indian business reality show, Shark Tank India seasons one and two doesn’t distract him from his work, said Aman Gupta, a judge and ‘shark’ on the show. He is also the co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of electronics brand boAt.



Gupta was answering a question asked by Hashib, a Shark Tank India 2 viewer from Ernakulam, Kerala. Hashib asked Gupta how he was dealing with the fame and if the fame and money distracts him from his work. “Dhande ne hi toh hume banaya hai. Agar boAt nahi toh hum nahi…” (Our business has made us who we are. There is no us without boAt), he said in one of the latest episodes of the show.



He also said that the show has resulted in increasing the sales of his company. Gupta is a Chartered Accountant by profession. He started his company in 2016 along with Sameer Mehta. boAt is backed by marquee investors, including Warburg Pincus, Qualcomm Ventures, InnoVen Capital, among others.



The entrepreneur and investor also said that in today’s time, the lines between celebrities and entrepreneurs have blurred. “We see celebrities becoming entrepreneurs and vice versa. But this is a good time for India as entrepreneurship is getting celebrated now.”



He pointed out that people are getting inspired to start their own businesses.

While Gupta has inspired many people to venture into their start-up from his stint on the show, he also revealed some names from the business ecosystem who have inspired him. Gupta shared at an event recently that he derives motivation from the likes of Tatas, Flipkart co-founders - Sachin and Binny Bansal, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and more.



“I admire Tatas a lot. They have redefined business with TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) and travel with Vistara,” he said adding, “People trust them.” He also noted that the Tata Group is known for strong business ethics and their focus on providing customers a seamless experience is immense.



For the co-founders of the ecommerce giant, he said, “I have never met them but they are an inspiration to a lot of founders like me.”



