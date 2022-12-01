BYJU’s, Ola, Paytm, OYO: Investors placed their bets on these start-ups the most

Indian edtech unicorn, BYJU’S is the most funded company by private equity and venture capital firms in India, according to the ‘2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500’ list. BYJU’S was followed by cab hailing unicorn, Ola, NSE-listed Paytm, and travel tech start-up, OYO.



While BYJU’S has raised a total funding of Rs 47,680 crore, Ola, Paytm and OYO have raised Rs 41,110 crore, Rs 39,460 crore, and Rs 32,880 crore, respectively.



Other start-ups which featured on the list include Swiggy, Zomato, ShareChat, Dream11, and Pharmeasy.



Commenting on the release of the list, Anas Rahman Junaid MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India said, “It is easy to see why the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 represents the most powerful group of companies in India. With a total value of $2.7 trillion, which is equal to India’s current GDP, they make up the backbone of India’s economy. Together, these 500 companies had combined sales of $820 billion and employed 7.3 million staff, which is more than the working population of the United Arab Emirates."



The last two years also saw several start-ups making their stock market debuts. The report revealed that four former unicorns which listed on the stock exchanges had a tough year as they cumulatively lost Rs 2 lakh crore. These companies are Nykaa, Zomato, Paytm, and PolicyBazaar.



In terms of growth, BillDesk, Razorpay, Ola and Licious were the biggest gainers. Their values jumped by 195 per cent, 176 per cent, 169 per cent and 121 per cent respectively.



Amitabh Chaudhary, MD and CEO of Axis Bank, noted that the performance of Indian companies amid the global economic downturn is worth applauding. “From a ‘rare bright spot,’ when most world economies are staring at a slowdown, India is slated to be entering its decade of eminence. Indian companies and their leadership deserve great acclamation for their contribution to the country’s unique positioning today, and they will play an even bigger role in making India the world’s third largest economy over the next decade,” he said.



In the second edition of Hurun’s list, 500 most valuable companies in India are ranked according to their value, defined as market capitalization for listed companies and valuations for non-listed companies. This year saw Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries topping the charts with a valuation of Rs 17.3 lakh crore.

