E-commerce giant Snapdeal starts receiving orders through ONDC

Bengaluru-based e-commerce company Snapdeal announced on Tuesday that it has started receiving orders through Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The Kunal Bahl-co-founded company went live earlier this month and till now it has received orders from several parts of the country including Ajmer, Gurdaspur, Aligarh, Indore, Kakinada, Amravati, among others.



The top product categories which have been receiving the maximum traction are home and kitchen products including the likes of bedsheets, towels, utensils, storage and serving sets, and kitchen tools.



Commenting on this development, Himanshu Chakrawati, CEO of Snapdeal Marketplace said, “As we go live on ONDC, we would like to reiterate our belief that enabling India’s existing retail players, especially MSMEs, to embrace the online opportunity is the best way for India to reap the digital dividend for the largest section of society.”

Most of the products listed on Snapdeal are priced under Rs 1,000, the unicorn start-up claimed in its statement.

T Koshy, CEO of ONDC said, “We’re excited to have Snapdeal join the ONDC network with its repertoire of merchants from across the country with a special focus on MSME among others. This is in line with that inclusive agenda of ONDC providing equal opportunities for big and small enterprises.”

In an interview with Business Today earlier, Chakrawati had revealed that they would launch on the platform from the seller's side with three categories—fashion, home, and beauty & personal care.



“At present, only 8-10 per cent of the value market is served by e-commerce channels. By FY26, nearly 22 per cent of the value market will be served online. ONDC will help fill this potential by supporting many small businesses to come online, either directly, or through exclusive value-focused platforms like Snapdeal. As more value-shopping comes online, it will provide a bigger addressable market for Snapdeal, and greater access and choice for Snapdeal’s users—both buyers and sellers,” he had said.

ONDC is an e-commerce company set up by the government which went live for the first time in Bengaluru from September last year. The online platform is an initiative by the commerce ministry to help small retailers and reduce the dominance of e-commerce giants.

