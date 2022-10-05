EV unicorn Ola Electric records 4x growth during Navratas

ANI Technologies’ electric vehicle (EV) arm, Ola Electric recorded 4x growth in its sales during Navratra festivities. The company reported that it has sold one scooter every minute during this period. The direct-to-consumer model and the expansion of experience centres across the country has helped the company organise over 1 lakh customer test rides, according to a statement issued by the company on Wednesday.



Commenting on this feat, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, of the company said, “Our sharp sales can be attributed to Ola’s three-pronged strategy of expanding our product portfolio with best-in-class offerings, adding more D2C touch points, and introducing finance offers that have attracted many first-time buyers to convert to EVs. We will consolidate our market leadership further and look forward to a bumper October.”



To ramp up the sales, Ola Electric has also rolled out several easy-finance offers for the customers of the S1 Pro and S1 models specifically for the festive season. These include attractive price points, extended warranties, low interest rates on loans, assured seven-day delivery through select their experience centre.



The company has been on an expansion spree since the last few months. Recently, the company announced that it has set up its first experience center in Chennai. As per the plan, the company will now set up 200 such facilities across the country by March 2023.



Besides this, the Ola’s S1 scooters are all set to foray into the global market, which would be the next big thing for the company, co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced on Twitter last month.



Ola has revolutionised the concept of urban mobility for more than a billion people across three continents. Ola is making positive efforts towards sustainable mobility through its advanced electric vehicles manufactured at its Futurefactory, which is said to be the largest two-wheeler factory in the world.



