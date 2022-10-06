Exclusive: Ola to launch most affordable variant of S1 e-scooters ahead of Diwali

After announcing a 4x jump in its sales during the Navratra season, Electric Vehicle (EV) unicorn Ola Electric is all set to introduce a new variant to its S1 e-scooter series around Diwali, the company told Business Today on Thursday. The source revealed that the new S1 variant would be priced under Rs 80,000, which is touted to be the most affordable price range till now. The rest two-wheelers in the series are priced above Rs 99,999.



On Thursday morning, the company’s Co-founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, posted on Twitter, “Planning something BIG for our launch event this month! Will accelerate the #EndICEAge revolution by at least 2 years.”



Really excited 😉 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 6, 2022





The source said that the introduction of this e-scooter is one of the announcements the Ola CEO is slated to make in the coming days ahead of the festival. Furthermore, this range of e-scooters is expected to retain most of the features of the previous S1 variants, as it will be operating on Ola’s proprietary MoveOS platform.



Ola Electric, which is owned by ANI Technologies, has been on an expansion spree in the last few months. Recently, the company announced that it has set up its first experience center in Chennai, and as per the plan, it will now set up 200 such facilities across the country by March 2023.



Besides that, Ola also launched an all-women technology factory in Tamil Nadu, recently. The Ola Future Factory was set up in a span of eight months. It currently employs 2,000 women. The Ola team plans to take this number to 10,000 in the near future and make it the biggest two-wheeler EV factory in the world.

