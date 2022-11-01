Inflexor Ventures invests in US-based 5G software start-up

Tech-focused Indian VC fund, Inflexor Ventures has invested in A5G Networks, a start-up that develops cloud-native 4G, 5G and WiFi converged core software. This investment is an extension of the seed round raised by the software start-up in June this year.



While the company refused to share the exact amount of investment, however, it said that the funds will be utilised to expand its team, enhance the technological architecture and scale up the business across international markets such as North America, Latin America and APAC.



Commenting on this development, Rajesh Mishra, Co-Founder and CEO of A5G Networks, said, “We are excited to team up with Inflexor Ventures in our journey to transform the mobile packet core infrastructure. This investment will enable us to expand the business worldwide and continue our product leadership with our world class team.”



5G or fifth generation services were launched in India on October 1. The services were rolled out by services providers Reliance Jio and Airtel. While Jio has rolled out its 5G service as a trial in four cities including Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Varanasi, Airtel is available in eight cities including Delhi, Varanasi, Nagpur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Siliguri. Presently, only 5G-enabled smartphones can only support the high-speed 5G services from Jio and Airtel.



Jatin Desai, Managing Partner at Inflexor Ventures highlighted that 5G is an important enabler for accelerating digital transformation in Indian enterprises as it provides faster data connections, inexpensive wireless backhauls, and improved security.



A5G Networks was started in 2020 by Rajesh Mishra, Kaitki Agarwal, Kartik Raval, and Ravi Nathwani with an aim to ace distribution and autonomous 5G core network software for private and public networks. The founders hold about 170 patents among them.



Additionally, the US-based company has also developed an autonomous and distributed 5G packet core infrastructure that is microservices-based, ultra-lightweight, plug-and-play and allows multi-cloud deployment.

Also Read: Winter over for tech start-ups? Fund raising hits $15.7 bn in '22; deal volumes up 78% YoY

Also Read: MapMyIndia Q2 profit flat at Rs 25.40 cr, revenue up 34.6%

