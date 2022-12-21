IPL's valuation surges to $10.9 bn, becomes India's new decacorn

The Indian Premier League’s (IPL) valuation jumped about 75 per cent from $6.2 billion in 2020 to reach a whopping $10.9 billion in 2022, pushing the sporting league into the club of decacorns for the first time. This was revealed in a report by consulting and advisory platform, D and P Advisory. A decacorn refers to a business whose valuation is more than $10 billion.



This valuation comes from the combined business value of the franchisees as well as the IPL governing body.



The report also revealed that this year’s season generated some 13 million concurrents on Hotstar where the league is aired as compared to 10 million last year. Additionally, Australian player, Tim David, emerged as the batsman with the highest strike rate which stood at 216.27. The twelfth edition of the IPL also saw the highest digital viewership at 18.6 million than any other season in the past.



This season also touched new heights as English cricketer, Jos Butler, scored the highest number of runs (863), coming second to India’s Virat Kohli who topped the charts with an unbeatable 973 runs scored in 2016.



Commenting on how D and P arrived at the valuation, Piyush Patnaik, a partner at the firm said, “We have valued the IPL ecosystem at Rs 87,000 crore. In the dollar terms, the ecosystem is valued at $10.9 billion after considering the current USD-INR exchange rate into consideration.” He also said that the dollar’s appreciation in the recent past against all major currencies (including the INR) has taken away about 10 per cent of value in USD terms. “The value would have been close to $12 billion in constant currency terms (from last year),” he revealed.



This year’s IPL trophy was lifted by Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans which defeated Rajasthan Royals who were the winners of the first season in 2008.

Also Read: Zerodha, Groww, HDFC Securities, others to be impacted! Sebi to enhance monitoring of broking houses

Also Read: 'Experience, strong economics': TVS Capital's Gopal Srinivasan on what he looks in start-ups before investing