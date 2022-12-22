Kaun Banega Crorepati meets Shark Tank India: Amitabh Bachchan pitches his business idea, gets offer of Rs 100 crore

Bollywood megastar and legend Amitabh Bachchan is known for his humor, wit, and humility. In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, he can be seen pitching his business idea to the ‘sharks’ of the Shark Tank show on SONY.



In the promo of the show, which is to be aired on December 28, Bachchan can be seen entering with a box of tissues which has his initials ‘AB’ written on them. He says that he is here to raise money for his product, the ‘AB Tissues’. Moreover, the trials of these tissues have also been carried out, he chuckles.



On hearing Bachchan’s pitch, Anupam Mittal, who is the founder of the matrimonial website, Shaadi.com and also one of the sharks on the show, said that they are ready to invest Rs 100 crore.



Bachchan responds humorously to Mittal’s proposition and says, “Rs 100 crore me pachchis per cent signing amount milega abhi?” (Can I get 25 per cent signing amount from the Rs 100 crore?)



Mittal also took to social media platform, Twitter, to share the promo.



Hum chale the @SrBachchan sir se Karodo jeetne ... lekin Shehenshah ne humari hi utaar di 🙈



Watch this insanely fun episode on the 28th on @SonyTV. RT if you in 🤗 pic.twitter.com/yo19PidtNc — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) December 21, 2022



This second edition of the Shark Tank series stars Mittal, Vineeta Singh (CEO of Sugar), Peyush Bansal (Founder of Lenskart), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of India Business, Emcure), Aman Gupta (Co-founder of boAt) and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho).



Ashneer Grover (Co-founder of BharatPe) and Ghazal Alagh (Co-founder of Mamaearth) will not be joining the other sharks in this season. Grover and his family members are embroiled in a courtroom battle with BharatPe for misappropriation of funds, among other accusations.



Grover, in fact, will be seen in a separate show with a similar format. He will be seen featuring in the second season of the popular series TVF Pitchers.

